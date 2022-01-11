ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 11, 2022 Special State Election Unofficial Results

View January 11, 2022 Special State Election Unofficial Results (PDF)

Unofficial results include all ballots processed by the tabulators on Election Day. They do not include write-in results, hand-counted ballots, provisional ballots, or overseas absentee ballots.

The Special State Election was held in the following Cambridge precincts to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Joseph A. Boncore:

Ward 2, Precincts 2 and 3

Ward 4, Precincts 1 and 3

Ward 5, Precincts 1, 2, and 3

