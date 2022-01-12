ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot...

Skinner scores twice as Sabres beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 17 saves for Nashville, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
Nashville Predators 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (OT): Kunin, Duchene shine in messy game

The Nashville Predators returned home after a successful road trip to face off against the Colorado Avalanche; both teams entered on hot streaks and around the top of the Central (depending on your standard of measurement). The Preds got out to a strong start, opening with some solid puck possession...
Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
Predators end Avs’s 5-game win streak 5-4 in OT

The Colorado Avalanche were nowhere near good enough tonight. Despite coming back once again a handful of times, the Nashville Predators got the best of them 5-4 in OT. They still take a point out of Tuesday’s result, but playing in Nashville continues to be the Avs’s kryptonite.
Mark Borowiecki injured, play continues, Avalanche score goal

At the beginning of last season, Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi commented that when he looked and saw that Mark Borowiecki was going to be on his team, he felt a sense of relief that he didn’t have to play against him any more. While Borowiecki’s name may not have been one familiar to Predators fans at the time, Roman Josi knew what everyone was about to find out—Mark Borowiecki is a tough customer.
Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
