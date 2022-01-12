ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool report: Reds ready to sign Real Madrid star Fede Valverde

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are readying a big bid for Real Madrid star Fede Valverde. That's according to El Nacional, who are reporting that the Uruguayan is unsettled in the Spanish capital. With Jurgen...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Tribal Football

Real Madrid matchwinner Valverde: We should've won more comfortably against Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was proud to prove the matchwinner in their Supercopa de Espana semifinal against Barcelona. Valverde struck in extra-time as Real Madrid reached the final winning 3-2. The Uruguay international said, “We all played really well throughout the whole match. I'm pleased for the team, with...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

“What a Match!”: Twitter reacts as Fede Valverde’s Extra time goal wins the El Clasico for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won the 2022 Supercopa de España Semi-finals against arch rivals FC Barcelona in the Extra time after a scintillating 3-2 thriller. With this, the Los Blancos have defeated the Blaugrana in the last 5 El Clasicos which in itself is a rare feat in the history of their rivalry. Real Madrid will face the winner of the other semi final match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Luka Modric substitution during Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has explained his decision to substitute Luka Modric during Wednesday night’s Clásico. Los Blancos needed extra-time to defeat fierce rivals Barca in Riyadh, and indeed to progress to Sunday’s Super Cup final. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored for Real Madrid, but Barcelona equalised twice,...
SOCCER
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Guardian

Valverde’s extra-time strike sends Real Madrid into Spanish Super Cup final

By the time this was over, it was way after midnight in Riyadh, they were barely able to walk any more let alone run, and they were 6,500km from home but Real Madrid had made it. The last ball had been caught by Thibaut Courtois and he lay on the turf, clutching their place in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, Fede Valverde’s extra-time goal having settled a match that ultimately had the winner everyone expected but did not play out as anticipated. A fun night could have gone either way, from 1-0 to 1-1, 2-1 to 2-2 and ultimately 3-2.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid (AET): Fede Valverde's winner settles El Clasico thriller in Saudi Arabia after Ansu Fati's late leveller forced extra-time in Spanish Super Cup semi-final

A 98th minute goal from Fede Valverde won a thrilling five-goal Clasico in extra-time to put Real Madrid in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final. The 3-2 win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side goes down as defeat for Xavi in his first Clasico as a coach. But with 19-year-old Ansu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
UEFA
