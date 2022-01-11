Council on Aging Showcases Senior Artwork

The Cambridge Council on Aging (COA) is proudly sharing the beautiful artwork created by seniors during weekly virtual art classes offered by COA and taught by instructors Sally De Fazio (Cambridge Senior Center) and Janet Hobbs (North Cambridge Senior Center). Artists produced beautiful pieces in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, graphite, acrylic, ink, and more.

COA continues to offer a variety of virtual classes that promote connection and wellbeing for seniors. To learn more, visit COA’s website or call 617-349-6220.