ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

My Patient’s Life as a Quadriplegic

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip, a 29-year-old auto mechanic, was rendered quadriplegic from a tumor in his cervical spine almost 30 years ago. His father, Tom, devoted his entire career to saving lives as a fireman. Helen, his mother, regularly greeted patients as a receptionist in a doctor's office. Together, they, along with family members,...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Adult epilepsy treatment is also safe and effective for kids

A surgical treatment commonly used to reduce epileptic seizures in adults is also effective and safe for children, according to a new study. The study in the journal Neurosurgery is one of the first to investigate responsive neurostimulation system (RNS)—a device similar to a pacemaker that sends electric charges to the heart, which delivers stimulation directly to the brain when needed to prevent seizures—in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Living With Chronic Illness

Chronic disease can change the quality of lives. Chronic disease is often invisible to those around us. We must hold hope and have compassion for ourselves while we search for answers. As far as medicine has come in treating disease, we still often come up short for those suffering from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Post-Infection Illness

Post-infection illness is not new in medicine and can be a cause of chronic disease. Symptoms of post-Covid include chronic fatigue, exercise intolerance, difficulty breathing, cognitive changes, headaches, dizziness, and more. Mechanisms that cause post-infection disease are still unclear. Post-infectious illness is nothing new. In neurology, as in other specialties,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Skin Infection#Nursing Staff#Insurance#Bacteria
healththoroughfare.com

Dementia Could Be Close if You Manifest This Weird Behavior While Shopping

There’s no fooling around when it comes to dementia. We also certainly must not think that it can only happen when we’re very old. In very rare cases, even individuals as young as 30 can suffer from dementia. Like pretty much any other disease, dementia installs progressively in...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Tips for Living Well With Parkinson’s Disease in 2022

After a Parkinson’s diagnosis, life can become a stream of “what ifs” and “I can’ts.” While it’s true that life changes with the disease, there are still many things we can do, including exercising, practicing mindfulness, and eating a healthy diet. Many ring...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Mom Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Doctors Said Her Brain Fog Was Menopause – A 2022 Proactive Health Reminder

Many people need a reminder to be proactive about making doctors appointments and pushing for answers when physicians do not fully explain symptoms. Tammy Andrews, 47, visited her doctor complaining of aches, pains, blurry vision, and mental haziness. She was told that the symptoms could be explained by menopause and a vitamin D deficiency.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Girl With Rare 'Laughter Disorder' Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery

A 3-year-old girl suffering from a rare disorder characterized by sudden bouts of laughter has undergone life-saving surgery. The girl, identified with the first name Grace, from the Indian city of Hyderabad, was hospitalized after her parents noticed she was "suffering" from frequent episodes of uncontrolled laughing, reported News 18. The incidents would occur without any reason or cause.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
chicagocrusader.com

Maryland man gets world’s first pig heart transplant

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has performed the world’s first-ever successful animal-to-human heart transplant with an animal heart, reporting the recipient is doing well days later. David Bennett, 57, decided to undergo the surgery after he was deemed ineligible for a traditional heart transplant, the medical system...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Breakthrough Pig Heart Transplant Performed In Baltimore Could Help Quell Organ Shortage, Saving Lives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in history, doctors with the University of Maryland School of Medicine successfully transplanted a pig heart into a patient. The experimental surgery, which has no guarantee to work, was the only option for David Bennett, 57, who was diagnosed with terminal heart disease. The patient was ineligible for a human heart transplant. He also didn’t qualify for an artificial heart pump due to his life-threatening arrhythmia. Before the procedure, Bennett survived for weeks off of a heart-lung bypass machine, which left him bedridden. “He said ‘I don’t want to die’ and he said ‘if I do,...
BALTIMORE, MD
TODAY.com

‘Don’t weigh me’ cards help patients avoid triggers at the doctor’s office

When Dani Donovan went for her annual physical last month, things were a little different. For one thing, she had recently started going to a new office where she felt more heard than at previous appointments. This time in the office, though, Donovan spotted something new: A stack of cards that read, "Please don't weigh me unless it's (really) medically necessary."
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

When a kidney transplant fails, retransplantation may offer better survival over dialysis

Kidney transplantation is the preferred therapy after kidney failure, but kidneys transplanted from deceased donors often do not last for the rest of a recipient's life. Because of the scarcity of donor organs and the immunological sensitization of transplant recipients, it's unclear whether patients whose transplanted kidneys are no longer functioning should receive second transplants, or whether they should be treated with dialysis. A study published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology compares these options.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tampa Bay Times

How I care for my unvaccinated patients | Letters

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11. I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy