My Patient’s Life as a Quadriplegic

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11. I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.

