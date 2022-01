Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. Support for DOT is present at $25.6. Resistance is present at $28.7. The Polkadot price analysis shows that the bulls have succeeded in making a comeback during the last 8-hours after a long bearish interval. A significant amount of recovery in DOT value has been observed as the price has increased up to $27.1 because of the latest upturn, as a strong bulls rally was observed during the first four hours of today’s trading session. The past few weeks proved extremely detrimental for the overall coin value, but now the situation is turning favorable for the buyers because of the increasing trend.

