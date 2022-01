Inspired by Little Amal, a giant puppet that traveled thousands of miles across Europe to focus attention on the needs of young refugees in “The Walk” by the Handspring Puppet Company, Neo-Political Cowgirls (NPC) will host a similar project this month. “January Girls” participants will meet via Zoom the first three Sundays in January to discuss and strategize on the creation of “The Hope Girl,” their own giant puppet girl, who she is and the message she will bring when she walks through East End towns. On the last Sunday of January, the group will come together, outdoors, led by NPC board member and artist Gabriele Raacke to paint her, dress her, bring her life.

