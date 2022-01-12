Siwan Lillicrap: Wales Women captain sheds a tear as professional players are named

England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.Houghton said:...
Comments / 0