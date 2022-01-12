ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Siwan Lillicrap: Wales Women captain sheds a tear as professional players are named

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Siwan Lillicrap shed tears of joy at a press conference to unveil Wales' first 12...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.It is understood he had been struck by a train.The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.In a post on Facebook Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield hails rugby league backing in MND campaign after being made OBE

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield paid tribute to his sport for backing his efforts to raise millions to fight motor neurone disease (MND) as he was made an OBE.The former Leeds and England captain helped raise more than £2million from a gruelling 101-mile run from the home of rugby union’s Leicester Tigers where he is currently defence coach, to Headingley in November – the equivalent of almost four marathons, completed without sleep inside 24 hours.In December 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days, which generated £2.7million in donations.Sinfield’s efforts are in aid of his former team-mate Rob Burrow,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Djokovic news LIVE: Australia cancels visa for a second time leaving tennis star facing deportation

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister. This is the second time that the tennis star has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court, but as things stand the Serbian faces deportation from Australia. Announcing his decision, Immigration minister Alex Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”The men’s world...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time does the fifth Ashes Test start in the UK?

This winter’s Ashes series concludes with the fifth and final test this week, with tourists England aiming to restore some more pride against Australia.The hosts eased into a 3-0 series lead in December to retain the Ashes, though England avoided a whitewash by drawing the fourth Test this month.Joe Root’s side will seek to build on that draw this week as they target a win in the final Test, which is scheduled to run 14-18 January. The England captain said: “The fight and the pride that everyone showed on that last day [of the fourth Test] is something we...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Sheds#The Welsh Rugby Union
norwichathletics.com

Women's Hockey: Norwich/Johnson & Wales postpone Jan. 14 game

NORTHFIELD, Vt. - The Norwich University women's ice hockey game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Johnson & Wales has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the JWU program. Norwich was scheduled to face JWU at home in Kreitzberg Arena at 6 p.m. Both schools are currently working on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dai Young talks up Harlequins ahead of Champions Cup clash with Cardiff

Cardiff boss Dai Young has described Harlequins as “great for rugby” ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash.Quins will arrive at the Arms Park knowing that a third successive pool stage victory would confirm a place in the round of 16 later this campaign.They have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of European rugby’s blue riband club competition, but current form following on from last season’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph suggests they are serious contenders.🏆 Three changes for the Champions Cup. 📲 https://t.co/F35XxUzHqA 🚚 Delivered by @dhlexpressuk. #COYQ #CARvHAR pic.twitter.com/SMV1GjMrxy— Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) January 13, 2022“I know from personal experience...
RUGBY
kptv.com

3 Portland Thorns FC players named to U.S. Women's National Team training roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three players from Portland Thorns FC were named to the 25-player roster for the U.S. Women's National Team training camp. The club announced Wednesday that midfielder Lindsey Horan, forward Morgan Weaver and forward Sophia Smith were named to the training camp roster. The training camp is scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas from Jan. 19-28.
MLS
The Independent

Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Crowds set to return to sporting events in Wales on 21 January

Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21 after the Welsh Government announced the lifting of restrictions.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.First Minister Mark Drakeford who will hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon to outline the lifting of restrictions, told BBC Wales: “It’s a four-stage process.“As from tomorrow the number of people who can take part in an event outdoors will rise from 50 to 500 and then on Friday of next week, January 21,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wales face ‘race against time’ to sell out Six Nations showdown with Scotland

Welsh Rugby Union boss Steve Phillips says it is a “race against time” to sell out Wales’ Six Nations home game against Scotland after coronavirus restrictions were eased by the Welsh Government First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Friday that Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases, and there were concerns that Wayne Pivac’s reigning Six Nations champions would play their first home game of this year’s tournament at an empty Principality Stadium.The Welsh Rugby Union...
WORLD
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors, though doubts remain over whether stadiums will be allowed to be full in all host nations with particularly strict crowd restrictions still in place in Wales.That has caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but formal contingency plans along these lines are yet to be considered.As things stand, the six teams...
RUGBY
The Independent

Pace duo on song as England take first session in final Ashes Test in Hobart

Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson shared the spoils as England reduced Australia to 85 for four in the opening session of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.The seamers took two wickets apiece to give the tourists a spirited start to the day/night clash, with Australia almost entirely reliant on a freewheeling stand of 71 between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.Zak Crawley had dropped Labuschagne on nought, diving across Joe Root in the slips, a mistake that cost his side 44 runs and nine boundaries as the hosts began to reclaim the momentum.But Labuschagne had been unusually frantic at the crease...
SPORTS
BBC

Wales women: History made as Welsh Rugby Union names first 12 professionals

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap and world sevens star Jasmine Joyce are among the first 12 female players to be awarded professional contracts by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). Former skipper Carys Phillips gets a deal after an impressive return to the international scene in the autumn. Half-backs Elinor Snowsill and...
WORLD
The Independent

Steph Houghton focused on Man City comeback as Euro 2022 looms

England captain Steph Houghton is putting this summer’s European Championship to the back of her mind as she focuses on recovering form and fitness with Manchester City.The 33-year-old defender has returned to action with two appearances in the past week after a four-month lay-off with an ankle injury.Her comeback is good news for England ahead of next month’s four-team tournament involving Canada, Spain and Germany, April’s World Cup qualifiers and, most notably, the country’s hosting of Euro 2022.Yet Houghton, who removed further distractions by signing a new contract at City this week, is not looking that far ahead yet.Houghton said:...
WORLD
The Independent

England have chance to restore some pride in Women’s Ashes, Katherine Brunt claims

Katherine Brunt believes England Women have a chance to “bring back some pride to the English game” when they take on Australia in the Women’s Ashes.After their male counterparts surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over just 12 days of cricket this winter, England Women travel to Australia looking to become the first team to beat Meg Lanning’s side in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes.England are the reigning 50-over world champions, with Brunt helping them lift the title back in 2017, but for the 36-year-old, it is the Ashes that are the pinnacle of the sport.“I always look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fatigue, rotation and the Covid factor: Women’s Ashes talking points

England Women head to Australia to try and secure a first Ashes victory down under since 2013-14.The multi-format series starts with three Twenty20s and gets underway at Adelaide on January 20.Here, we look at some of the areas of debate leading into the opening match.What are England’s chances?Similar to their male counterparts, England go into this series as underdogs, with Australia the dominant force in women’s cricket and the number one ranked team in the world, as well as the current T20 World Cup holders. Australia have not been beaten in any series since the 2013-14 Ashes, and have been...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight hopeful Women’s Ashes will not be disrupted by more Covid cases

Heather Knight has her “fingers crossed” there will be no more Covid-19 cases in the England Women’s Ashes camp after a member of the support staff tested positive.The multi-format Ashes series was brought forward by a week and will start with three Twenty20 matches at the Adelaide Oval, commencing on January 20.The staff member has been in isolation in accordance with Covid management guidelines since the result of the test and will remain in Canberra when the group travel to Adelaide, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.“I guess we’re prepared for this, I think it was pretty naive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phil Dowson to take up Northampton director of rugby role when Chris Boyd leaves

Phil Dowson will be promoted from Northampton’s forwards coach to director of rugby when Chris Boyd leaves at the end of the season, the club have announced.Boyd is to return to his native New Zealand but will become an advisor to Saints in a remote role that will also include some visits to the east midlands.Completing the reshuffle to the management at Franklin’s Gardens is Sam Vesty’s elevation to head coach, having been responsible for the attack.“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton but it’s time to return home,” Boyd said.“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy