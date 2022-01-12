ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz Could Be on the Chopping Block

By Justin Cooper
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

During Frank Reich's End-of-Season press conference, the Indianapolis Colts head coach was asked to comment on the future of Carson Wentz with the team. Reich tip-toed around the question and Ben Maller finds that very telling.

Ben Maller: "This begs the question as to why Frank Reich, a man who went out and put his neck out to bring in Carson Wentz as his quarterback, would end his slurpfest with Carson Wentz. Is it true that this has the fingerprints of a meddling owner?"

Kenny Stabler
1d ago

he simply didn't perform. I'd be pissed if i owned the team and also look like dorks after being on hardknocks. they have a great team and underperformed early in the season and crapped the finish.

