Carson Wentz Could Be on the Chopping Block

Colts GM Chris Ballard was quite unhappy when his team missed the playoffs after an embarrassing loss to the worst team in the league in Week 18. “Losing is not acceptable,” Ballard said, via Stephen Holder. “We got our ass beat in Jacksonville. There are no layups in this league. Everybody can beat your ass. They came out and they performed and we didn’t. We finished 2-5 in one-score games… some of that is a little bit random, but we have to come out better in one-score games. I don’t want to ignore the good… I think we’d all agree that on Christmas night, we felt pretty good about where we were going. We just didn’t finish the job. When you have a moment of failure, that’s when you find out. You have to accept who you are. We’re a 9-8 football team. That’s who we are. That’s on my shoulders. We won’t overreact. But we’ll evaluate everything.”

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO