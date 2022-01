On 31.12.2021, the private sale from the Solidus AI Tech’s token AITECH ended. The company and its token have been listed on multiple ICO websites due to their marketing efforts. Furthermore, Solidus AI Tech has been thoroughly talked about by renowned people in the crypto space such as Satoshi Club, The Gem Hunters, Defi Raccoons, Wolfonaire, and Moon Walkers. Hence, as a result of their marketing practices, $4.35 million have been raised during the private sale. The minimum investment was $1000, resulting in owners now owning a minimum of 157010 AITECH tokens.

