The pandemic has had several short-term and long-term impacts on those in the payments industry which has provided opportunities as well as challenges. More long-term effects include accelerated m-commerce payment value (an additional USD3.8 trillion increase in m-commerce payment value is expected by 2026), greater financial service adoption and rapid contactless payment growth. The overall decline in consumer payment value, increases in the portion of consumer credit considered non-performing, and the shift to pay-now card functions are examples of short-term effects of the pandemic. These impacts were felt to varying degrees depending on the country but were experienced across both developed and developing markets.

