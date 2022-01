One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay is putting the spotlight on Mirajane Strauss' coolest Satan Soul transformation! Hiro Mashima's original manga series is one of the most popular action series, and it's because Mashima stacked the roster with a number of powerful characters that fans loved to see get into the action. It was so stacked that when some of the rarer fighters entered the fray it was a pretty huge occasion. One fighter that often got the rare spotlight in this way was Mirajane Strauss, who when push came to shove really showed off her true strength in order to help protect the Fairy Tail guild.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO