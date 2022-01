The Federal .30 Super Carry pistol cartridge bridges the performance gap between the .380 ACP and 9mm; here's a full review. You can only push a .38-caliber projectile so fast in the .380 ACP chambering. Its performance potential relies on a small case that was introduced in 1908. With a 99-grain bullet traveling around 1,000 feet per second (fps), even Federal Premium’s Hydra-Shok Deep load — one of the best .380 loads on the market — doesn’t perform as well as we’d like them to, especially against intermediate barriers and heavy clothing. Along the same line, you can only scale down a 9mm-chambered pistol before they become too uncomfortable to shoot, or reliability issues appear. There is always a struggle between portability, shootability and effectiveness.

