JA Raider named Gatorade MS Volleyball Player of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine was named Gatorade Mississippi Volleyball Player of the Year.
Laurendine is the 3rd straight Raider to win the award with Parker Bracken winning it the last two seasons.
