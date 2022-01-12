More Explores: Punta Gorda Peace River Wildlife Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda is an incredible place.

Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and educate.

The injured animals are taken to the PRWC hospital, then returned to the wild, but every now and then an animal is deemed unreleasable.

This happens when the animal has recovered enough to survive, but not to survive the wild.

So, the PRWC either finds the animal a home or it lives the rest of its days at the center.

You can visit the animals living at PRWC! They open every day at 11 a.m.

