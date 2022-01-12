ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance companies line up to sue ERCOT

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that left millions without power approaches, more than 100 insurance companies are suing the state’s main power grid...

Laist.com

SoCal Businesses Sue Insurance Companies For Denying COVID-Related Claims

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A number of Southern California businesses have sued various...
ORANGE, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Insurers Sue ERCOT to Recoup Costs From $10 Billion Winter Storm

Nearly a year after Texas' electric grid didn't hold up to a record-setting winter storm, insurance providers are suing ERCOT to recoup the $10 billion in damages they’re expected to pay out. More than 130 insurance companies are named in the suit, saying it was ERCOT’s negligence, along with...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Insurance Companies To Start Reimbursing For COVID At-Home Tests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly everyone trying to find an at-home rapid test is not having much luck. Many stores around Minnesota are sold out. Sen. Tina Smith is among a group of senators who have written to President Joe Biden asking for easier access to tests. Starting this weekend, the Biden administration will require insurance companies to cover the costs of multiple tests a month. “It’s eight tests a month for each person, that’s 32 tests a month for a household of four and that will be a huge deal,” Smith said. The insurance reimbursements will only be for tests purchased after Jan. 15. With cases surging, the federal government plans to also launch a website this weekend with the U.S. Post Office to allow free tests to be mailed to your home. “This website is going to have access to 500 million rapid tests, not all at once, but once it gets up and running,” Smith said. Gov. Tim Walz says schools will be receiving 1.8 million tests this coming semester. The Minnesota Council of Health Plans represents most of the state’s biggest insurers. It expects to announce more information about the insurance reimbursements Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois AG Sues Downstate Energy Company

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing a downstate energy company. Raoul filed a lawsuit last week against Sugar Camp Energy over allegations the company violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act. The suit accuses Sugar Camp of chemical spillage into waters near one of its coal mines. The company owns and operates a coal mining operation near Macedonia, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
therealdeal.com

5 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies & Insurance Brokers Of 2022

With the recent increase in theft rates, as well as the frequency of other undesirable events such as fires, lightning, floods, and so on, ensuring your home is now more critical than ever. An insurance policy will provide you with a guaranteed payout, given the event that you find yourself in such an awful situation. And when the time strikes, who wouldn’t want a helping hand?
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

#7. Texas

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 39 (5,238 total inspections) - Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.2 - Total amount of penalties issued: $288,921 ($7,408 average per establishment with violations) The state of Texas has been in the spotlight in tussles over worker safety during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders challenging federal regulations that required employees to be vaccinated and expanding options for workers to be exempted. In 2020, an OSHA investigation found that Peterbilt Motor Co. fired an employee who voiced concern about being exposed to the virus at the truck manufacturer’s facility in Denton, Texas. The Department of Labor followed up with a lawsuit, demanding the company abide by a federal labor law that forbids retaliation against whistleblowers. The lawsuit sought to have the employee reinstated to his former job, with back pay and punitive damages.
TEXAS STATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

High Street Insurance Partners snaps up maritime insurance agency

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) has announced that it has acquired Maritime Insurance International, one of the nation’s largest marine-specific agencies. South Carolina-based Marine Insurance International provides boat, yacht and commercial marine insurance. It has four offices on the East Coast and serves coastal and lakefront communities across the country.
ECONOMY
FOX40

California sues ‘sharing ministry’ health insurance plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Wednesday sued what the state’s attorney general called a sham health insurance company operating as a “health care sharing ministry” — one the state claims illegally denied members benefits while retaining as much as 84% of their payments. The lawsuit names The Aliera Companies and the Moses family, which […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hartford Business

Hartford drone company creates insurance subsidiary

Aquiline Drones has created its own insurance captive to self-insure its products, services, and those of its affiliates, company officials said. Aquiline Drones, a Hartford-based drone manufacturer and services provider, announced earlier this month that it acquired the necessary licensing to establish Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation, its own insurance subsidiary. The approvals were given through the state’s Insurance Department, and company officials said they’re the first U.S. drone manufacturer to create an insurance subsidiary.
HARTFORD, CT
Insurance Journal

Connecticut Drone Company Aquiline Forms Captive Insurer

Aquiline Drones Corp. (AD), a Hartford, Conn.-based drone manufacturing and services firm, has completed the licensing process to establish its own insurance captive, Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corp. (ADIC). This insurance license allows AD to assume the risk of its entire group of companies and indemnify its products and services, as...
HARTFORD, CT
themreport.com

Rental Costs Outpace Owning a Home

Home ownership remained more affordable even though median home prices increased more than average rents and more than averages wages in in 88% of the U.S. counties analyzed. Renting was more affordable for the average wage earner than buying a home in 21 of the nation's 25 most populated counties.
REAL ESTATE
Mental_Floss

The Best Cities for Job Seekers in the U.S.

No matter how tempting a new city looks from the outside, you'll have a hard time enjoying it if you can't find work after moving there. Career opportunities are among the most commons reasons Americans have for relocating. To see where the chances of landing a great job are in your favor, check out the list below.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Demand for New Construction Homes Plummets as Prices Soar

Despite the benefits of new construction, in November, buyers weren't biting. New construction sales were down 14% in November compared to a year prior. This came at a time when new construction home prices rose 19% from the previous year. There's been a glaring lack of housing inventory in the...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Lowest Rents in America

As many Americans have moved due to the pandemic, particularly from large cities on the East and West Coasts, in search of a better quality of life, home prices have surged. People also have been able to relocate because more companies have allowed employees to work from home. In addition, low mortgage rates also contributed […]
REAL ESTATE
bobgermanylaw.com

How to File a Complaint Against the Auto Insurance Company

When an auto insurance company rejects your car accident claim for no reason, frustration can set in. After going through all the trouble of collecting and submitting evidence, you receive nothing in return. You may not have to deal with this if your accident was caused by the other driver. There are several ways you can dispute this decision. Do not hesitate to ask a Jackson auto accident lawyer for help.
ECONOMY

