ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Syrian artist turns Damascus culture into jewelry

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was only twelve years old,...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Artist Turns Small Stones Into Detailed Animal Paintings

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Her canvas is an object many of us step over and ignore every day,...
VISUAL ART
petapixel.com

This 717-Gigapixel Photo is the Highest-Res Ever Captured of Artwork

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released an interactive photo of The Night Watch painting by Rembrandt in a staggering resolution of 717-gigapixels. The museum claims it is the highest resolution photo of artwork ever captured. The photo was taken as part of Operation Night Watch, the largest and most comprehensive...
PHOTOGRAPHY
thezoereport.com

This Candy Artist’s New Sculptures Turn Childhood Memories Into Collectible Art

Nostalgia, maximalism, and all things joyful are trends that are coming in hot to the interior world right now. And it’s no surprise, after years of uncertainty and stress, that many are looking to infuse a dose of happiness and better days into their homes. Fortunately, 2022’s playful and uplifting art trend is making that easy — especially with the launch of by robynblair’s new limited-edition collection of gumball machine sculptures on Dec. 9.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Damascus#Jewelry#Horseshoe#Syrian
KRON4

Best Marvel jewelry

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Marvel fans are always looking for new ways to celebrate their favorite superheroes and supervillains. Marvel jewelry has been on the rise for the last few years, with more companies releasing a wide variety of jewelry tailored to characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow. Yet like mainstream jewelry, it can sometimes be hard to find the perfect piece that will not only look good but last for ages. The Marvel Comics Stainless Steel Captain America Shield Chain Pendant Necklace is an excellent choice for those who want to represent the First Avenger in style.
APPAREL
timesnewspapers.com

Architect Turned Artist Art Stauder

Retired architect Art Stauder seemed destined to become involved with art, given his name. However, this 91-year-old plein air artist from Kirkwood got into creative painting by accident. “I feel like the oldest living plein air artist on the planet,” Stauder told more than 30 attendees at an event titled...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Westerly Sun

Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly begins year with 'Culture, Community, Connections' exhibit

WESTERLY — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly kicks off its 30th anniversary year with a new show featuring the works of pop portrait artist Jillian Lauren. Titled "Culture, Community, Connections," the show will also include works from many of the gallery’s 50 other members in a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums including painting, drawing, woodworking, glass, pottery, jewelry and fabric and more, according to artist Lois Lawrence.
WESTERLY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
veranda.com

The Jewelry Trends That Will Reign in 2022

A chance to try again and build upon what came before is just one the beauties of the inevitable transition from December to January each year, and this new beginning rings true in design, just as it does in all areas of life. As we look forward through the new year, it seems that some of the jewelry trends at the forefront of 2021 have only grown stronger, while others have sprung up of their own accord, ready to storm the scene. Regardless of their birth or rebirth, here are the jewelry styles that will take precedence in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
elitetraveler.com

Jewelry Icons: Leaders of the Past and the Future

Whether it is brand new or vintage, an iconic piece of jewelry is one of the best investments you can make. But what makes a piece, or a collection, iconic? Is it emblems inspired by famous locations, like Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra collection? Or structured simplicity, like Cartier’s Love bangle?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
103GBF

Brian Eno Says NFTs Turn Artists Into ‘Capitalist A–holes’

Brian Eno said the development of non-fungible tokens was a way of turning artists into “capitalist assholes” and described the technology as another example of a missed opportunity to make the world a better place. NFTs offer buyers the opportunity to own a piece of digital information such...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Young, Zealous and Turning Heads : Meet Rising Artist T Baby

Chicago-based artist T Baby is making a name for himself coming into the 2022 music scene. With his heart set on crafting his debut album, it’s evident that this will be his most fruitful year to date. The anticipated record is a stunning introduction for the artist who committed to making each record as unique as its predecessor. In addition to refining his flow and skills on the mic, you can expect a genuinely kaleidoscopic mosaic of sounds and influences, in an appendix to one of the most promising and highly anticipated releases we’ll hear in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
WSAV-TV

Artist spotlight turns on photographer Casey Jones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) From the cobblestone streets of Savannah to the stunning coastal sunrises, there’s so much beauty in our area to inspire artists like our latest featured talent, photographer Casey Jones. We caught up him recently at Gallery 209 on River Street where his latest work is on...
SAVANNAH, GA
ARTnews

Korean Artist Lee Kun-Yong, Whose Vital Work Bridges Performance and Abstraction, Joins Pace Gallery

The artist Lee Kun-Yong, a crucial figure in the development of Korean avant-garde art, is now represented by Pace Gallery. It is a global deal with the powerhouse firm, which has nine international locations, though Lee will continue to work with Gallery Hyundai, of Seoul, and Leeahn Gallery, of Seoul and Daegu. His third show with Pace, after outings in Beijing (in 2018) and Seoul (2019), opens in Hong Kong on Friday. Lee, who is 80 this year, was a founder of the influential Space and Time group, which was active in South Korea throughout the 1970s, years that the artist...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Mona Lisa Immersive Experience Comes to France

First it was van Gogh, then it was Monet. Now, it’s Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa that will have its own immersive installation. An experience themed around the iconic painting is headed to the Palais de la Bourse in Marseille, France. The immersive installation is co-organized by the Louvre and Grand Palais Immersif, a new initiative by the Grand Palais. The show will open on March 10 and acts as a test run for the Grand Palais Immersif team, which is preparing to unveil a new immersive exhibition space following extensive renovations.  The Réunion des Musées Nationaux-Grand Palais (RMN), which runs...
VISUAL ART
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy