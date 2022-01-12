Syrian artist turns Damascus culture into jewelry

The artist Lee Kun-Yong, a crucial figure in the development of Korean avant-garde art, is now represented by Pace Gallery. It is a global deal with the powerhouse firm, which has nine international locations, though Lee will continue to work with Gallery Hyundai, of Seoul, and Leeahn Gallery, of Seoul and Daegu. His third show with Pace, after outings in Beijing (in 2018) and Seoul (2019), opens in Hong Kong on Friday.
Lee, who is 80 this year, was a founder of the influential Space and Time group, which was active in South Korea throughout the 1970s, years that the artist...
Comments / 0