Berlin, CT

Francois Ozon’s ‘Peter Von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Festival

By Manori Ravindran
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest’s International Competition and will have its world premiere on Feb. 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Variety revealed on Tuesday that the festival is planning to go ahead as an in-person event, and organizers provided further...

worldofreel.com

Berlin Film Festival Might Be Going Hybrid For Its 2022 Edition

A persistent rumour I keep hearing is that, due to Omicron concerns, the Berlin Film Festival is in the final stages of transitioning to a hybrid/in-person model for their 2022 edition. The lineup for 72nd edition of the festival is set to be announced on January 16th. Rumoured to be...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Outlines Physical Event: 50% Cinema Capacities, No Parties, Masks & Covid Passes, Schedule Change

The Berlin International Film Festival has spelled out how it will host its 2022 edition physically under the latest rules imposed by the German government. As previously reported, the fest’s industry arm, the European Film Market (EFM), has moved to a virtual event this year. See comment today from EFM chief Dennis Ruh further down this article. However, the film festival itself is pushing on with an in-person edition in a ‘2G-plus’ format. Organizers have now confirmed how this will operate for attending audiences and filmmakers. Here are the key decisions: The main festival will be reduced from the planned February 10-20 dates...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Berlinale’s European Film Market Set to Go Online, Festival Will

UPDATE: The European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival, will be held online for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic. The festival, meanwhile, hopes to be maintained as an in-person event, Variety can reveal. Organizers have confirmed that the EFM has changed gears following a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
MOVIES
Reuters

Shorter Berlin Film Festival to go ahead with masks, COVID testing

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead in person next month but will use only half the available seating capacity and require attendees to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Wednesday. With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, the...
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

Berlin Film Festival tones it way down due to Covid

The festival limits in-person events to 50% seating capacity, no parties or receptions. The upcoming Berlin Film Festival has announced it will go ahead as an in-person event, but will limit the amount of guests to 50% seating capacity and cancel any parties and receptions, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. Festival...
MOVIES
KEYT

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place next month in person despite rising virus numbers in Germany, especially in the capital. The festival management said Wednesday that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world’s most famous film festivals. Only people who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from an infection will have access. In addition, daily rapid test and masks will be required for everyone attending. Movie theater attendance will be reduced to 50% capacity and all parties and receptions — usually an essential highlight of the festival — will be canceled.
MOVIES
digboston.com

BELMONT WORLD FILM’S 19TH ANNUAL FAMILY FESTIVAL

This year’s event, intended for families with young children, is mostly virtual. The Belmont World Film’s Family Festival will be held from Jan. 14-23 this year, and it will feature 15 film programs, with 4 workshops. The festival aims to build excitement about movies but also strives to cultivate a love of reading in youngsters, since many of the films are based on international children’s books and have subtitles. All of the films except for “Laura’s Star” can be watched virtually, and some will feature Q&As with filmmakers over Zoom. One of the short film programs will be dedicated to honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Those interested in viewing can learn more about the festival here.
BELMONT, MA
New Haven Register

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Talk ‘New Concept’ Berlinale

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival is boldly forging ahead with what it calls a “new concept” in-person edition despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant that has forced other top fests, such as Sundance, to go entirely online. Variety spoke to Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Korea's Jeonju film festival to move ahead as physical event

In South Korea, Jeonju International Film Festival today announced (Jan 14) they are moving forward “aggressively” with a safety-conscious physical edition that will have its number of selections back to pre-pandemic levels. Jeonju was one of the first international festivals that opened in the early days of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Critics’ Festival Tales: Cannes Returns and Drinks With Russell Crowe

Though critics analyze and express opinions on stories, they are also storytellers themselves. And film festivals are full of stories — both on and off screen. As 2021 saw the world begin to return to in-person film festivals, we asked our chief film critics about some of their festival memories, past and present. Owen Gleiberman recalled a chance encounter from two decades ago at the Sundance Film Festival, while Peter Debruge detailed his experience at 2021’s Cannes. Cannes Brought Rewards — and Risks — Aplenty If the first year of the pandemic taught us not to take anything for granted, 2021 was...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
mixmag.net

Berlin's CTM festival adds names to 2022 events

Berlin festival CTM has announced additional names for its 2022 edition. CTM 2022, which will be split into two halves owing to Berlin's existing event limitations, will begin in January and stretch from January 28 to January 30. The first section will centre on art installations and online activities, while...
FESTIVAL
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance’s Second Virtual Festival Puts Art Films in an Online Bind

32 Sounds, Alexis Garcia, Cinetic Media, Endeavor Content, Erika Portnoy, Jason Ishikawa, Kevin Iwashina, Sam Green, Sara Archambault, Sundance Film Festival 2022, Tabitha Jackson, Wild Bunch. “Heartbreaking,” “disappointed,” “crushing”—those are just some of the ways that filmmakers described the news that the 2022 Sundance Film Festival was going entirely virtual...
PARK CITY, UT
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
fabulousarizona.com

Chandler International Film Festival

Featuring over 120 films from more than 35 countries and six continents, the Chandler International Film Festival is back for its sixth year and will take place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23 at the newly opened LOOK: Dine-In Cinema in Chandler. In addition to a diverse, surprise movie lineup,...
CHANDLER, AZ
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘A Banquet’ Trailer: IFC Midnight Serves Up Nightmarish Psychodrama Next Month

One of the standout horror films from last year’s TIFF, A Banquet marks the directorial debut of newcomer Ruth Paxton. The festival circuit has been where some of the genre’s top voices first emerged and based on this trailer, and the strong reviews, IFC Midnight might have a breakout film on their hands.
MOVIES

