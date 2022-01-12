NOTICE: Madison Twp. annual financial report available for review

The Friends of the Madison Public Library recently began their Annual Appeal campaign by reaching out to over 5,000 households with an appeal letter asking for continued support of the Madison Public Library. The Friends, a 501 (C)(3) tax-exempt organization of volunteers, are working together with the library staff and trustees to continue to provide programs, museum passes, current books, streaming services, and more that patrons have come to enjoy and expect! The library is open, with innovations that include the outdoor installation of picnic tables for children’s activities as well as “Make & Take” craft kits for all ages. In addition, virtual programming and streaming services continue to be very popular.

MADISON, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO