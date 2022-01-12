Bank of America cuts down fees for account overdrafts

Challenger credit card provider, Keebo, has joined forces with global information services company, Experian, in a move to improve access to credit for underserved consumers. Keebo supports freelancers, content creators, innovators and other consumers who fall into the category of ‘credit invisibles’. Traditional financial institutions struggle to support the economic surge of creators, as many of these consumers have limited financial histories on which traditional lending decisions are made. As a result, some creators can find themselves forced into taking finance at high – and potentially unaffordable – interest rates. By using non-traditional data sources, such as Open Banking data, Keebo can offer their customers access to better credit.
