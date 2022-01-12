ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bank of America cuts down fees for account overdrafts

thepaypers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America has slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks, according to US News. It's the latest move by the nation's biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees...

thepaypers.com

