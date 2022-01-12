Another bank ends bounced check fees

A new study has found that those aged 18 to 40 are paying more in banking fees than any other generation. No doubt over the holiday period, a festive family event has grown frustrating when one of your boomer relatives has eyed up your new item of clothing and questioned how much you paid for it. And before you’ve even finished saying that, actually, you haggled with a 16-year-old on Depop for it, they’ve launched into a tirade about how young people these days are spending all their money and not saving anything. As we all know, the financial struggles Gen Z and millennials are facing are actually a result of the rising costs of living despite stagnant wages, but a new study has found that financial institutions are also charging young people more in banking fees than those in older generations.

