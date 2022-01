Van Meter picked up their 7th win of the season with a 36-22 win over Interstate-35 on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs finished the night 0 of 18 from 3 point arc but were able to go 14-24 from the paint and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. The Roadrunners scored 44 points the first time the 2 teams played this year but the Bulldogs picked up the defensive intensity this time around limiting them to just half that.

VAN METER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO