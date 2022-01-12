ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Friends and colleagues pay tribute to former Senator Harry Reid

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, known as one of the toughest...

www.cbsnews.com

KYTV

‘From Searchlight to the spotlight of Capitol Hill” – late Sen. Harry Reid honored with lying in state ceremony

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A solemn final send off for Sen. Harry Reid took place on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Lawmakers gathered to pay tribute to the late senator who passed away at 82 in late December after 34 years of service in Washington. Congress held a lying in state ceremony for Reid, giving lawmakers and staff the chance to pay respects to a man who roamed both chambers of Congress for more than three decades.
Nevada State
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position. President Joe Biden, who...
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor former U.S. Senator Harry Reid

LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan on Thursday, January 13 to honor the life and service of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid.
Protesters gather outside Harry Reid memorial

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Senator Harry Reid was honored Saturday at The Smith Center, but it was a different scene outside. Protestors against President Biden gathered nearby the memorial service today. About a dozen demonstrators were seen near symphony park avenue, even crossing over to the media staging. They...
Harry Reid
‘We lost a giant’: Harry Reid’s memorial draws tributes from family, friends

Harry Reid would have not liked sitting through his own memorial service Saturday in downtown Las Vegas. He would have felt a little awkward. “He didn’t like being the center of attention and felt uncomfortable when people said too many nice things about him,” former President Barack Obama told the assembled mourners at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.
Elle

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on How the Attack on the Capitol Became an Attack on Voting Rights

One year ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was standing in the U.S. Capitol, helping to count the ballots from the 2020 presidential election, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the building and the people inside. The insurrectionists were intent on overturning the election results, and while they failed, 19 states have since passed laws to restrict voting rights. Looking back on Jan. 6, Klobuchar tells ELLE.com that it was only the beginning of a “coordinated effort to introduce legislation all over this country to undermine our democracy.” It’s why she’s now decided to focus her attention on protecting voting rights, including pushing to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would expand access and put in place national standards for all voters. Below, she shares, in her own words, what she remembers from that dark day and what the country must do now to move forward.
