Trey Songz accused of rape; Oscars to have host again; ‘Studio 666’ trailer: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
syracuse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by another musician, former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable...

Comments / 1

Trey Songz Accused Of Rape By Former UNLV Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez

In November, reports circulated that Trey Songz had been named in a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas, and now, another accusation has been raised against the Passion, Pain & Pleasure artist. Dylan Gonzalez, one-half of the Gonzalez Twins, hit Twitter with a serious allegation against the Grammy-nominated R&B singer...
Former UNLV Star Issues Statement After Trey Songz Rape Allegations

After taking to social media to post about being raped by R&B crooner Trey Songz, former UNLV b-ball star Dylan Gonzalez has issued another statement via Twitter detailing her allegations against Songz that allegedly occurred in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last November. “With what seems like endlessly recurring news...
Bay News 9

Oscars will again have a host; show director named

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — For the first time since 2018, this year's Academy Awards ceremony will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, broke the news Tuesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour, telling reporters, "You heard it here first." What You Need...
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood’s biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association’s annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven’t nailed down who will do it, though. “It might be me,” Erwich joked.
Deadline

Oscars Will Have A Host On ABC

The Oscars will return with a host, three years after it last had one. The announcement came from Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment during his TCA executive session. The exec didn’t give any more details in terms of who will host the annual movie bash but joked that it might be him. He also touted exec producer Will Packer, saying that he has “his pulse of popular culture”. According to sources, Packer and the Academy have started to reach out to big Hollywood stars for the gig, with names like Dwayne Johnson believed to be among those on their wish list. It comes after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences set Glenn Weiss to direct the 94th annual Academy Awards for a seventh consecutive time. The 94th Oscarsc, which is set for Sunday, March 27, will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live coast-to-coast on ABC. Nominations are due February 8. Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. Kevin Hart was set to host in 2019 but dropped out after old tweets resurfaced, forcing the 2019 show to go hostless. ABC didn’t have a host in 2020 or 2021.
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES

