Brady Brand apparel launches today

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect. In an unsigned opinion on the rule from...
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
On Thursday, the Department of Justice filed the most serious charges to date in the Capitol riot investigation against 11 members of the far-right extremist militia, the Oath Keepers. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the latest on the seditious conspiracy charges.
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17. The change in the Senate schedule comes after Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he...
Britain's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations — with the queen's approval. The announcement came a day after a U.S. district judge rejected Andrew's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, alleging that he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Liberals in the media are sounding the alarm over the Republican National Committee's threat to boycott debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized the presidential and the vice-presidential debates for over three decades. In a letter from the RNC to the CPD that Fox News obtained...
Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
