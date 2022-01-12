ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

King Soopers Strike Begins, Union Says Grocery Store Has ‘Unfair Labor Practices’

By Jesse Sarles
 1 day ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of grocery store employees in the Denver area are on strike after negotiations between the union and King Soopers fell apart. The union says King Soopers and its parent company Kroger have “unfair labor practices.”

(credit: CBS)

King Soopers made a final offer on Tuesday in a lengthy bargaining battle with the company calling it its best offer. It included an investment of $170 million over the next three years going towards wage increases and bonuses for existing employees and starting pay of $16. The union called it insulting, saying it only amounted to pennies more, and rejected it with a 95% vote.

One King Soopers employee told CBS4 from the picket lines that several people in her family are King Soopers employees, including both of her parents.

“I’m standing out here. I’m not going to cross. If you cross, nobody wins here. If you cross, why did we bother going on strike,” said striking King Soopers pharmacy tech Angelica.

King Soopers grocery store workers wave at a passing car on Wednesday morning. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The union — United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 — is demanding better safety precautions, higher wages and affordable health care for employees.

King Soopers called the decision to strike reckless and self-serving. President Joe Kelley said “Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money into our associates’ pockets.

“The most important thing right now is it’s not just about the wages, yes that is important, Denver have gone up in pricing on everything, but you need to look at the whole thing. We need health care. We just crossed 1,000 cases in King Soopers. There have been at least five deaths that we’re aware of. It’s affected everybody,” said Angelica.

All King Soopers stores remain open during the strike, which started at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

UFCW’s strike impacts nearly 80 grocery stores in Colorado, including:

– Arvada (Sheridan Boulevard, Candelas Parkway, 64th Avenue, Wadsworth Boulevard, 58th Avenue)
– Aurora (Colfax Avenue, Hampden Avenue, Havana Street, Buckley Road, Peoria Street, Smoky Hill Road, South Parker Road, 17000 Iliff Avenue, Mississippi Avenue)
– Boulder (30th Street)
– Boulder/Gunbarrel (Lookout Road)
– Broomfield (Sheridan Boulevard, Highway 287, 136th Avenue)
– Centennial (Arapahoe Road, University Boulevard, Holly Street)
– Commerce City (62nd Avenue, 104th Avenue)
– Denver (Colorado Boulevard, MLK Boulevard, 1950 Chestnut Place, Quebec Street, Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, Florida Avenue, 2727 Evans Avenue, Monaco Parkway, 9th Avenue, Hampden Avenue, Sheridan Boulevard, Krameria Street, Speer Boulevard)
– Edgewater (Sheridan Boulevard)
– Englewood (Englewood Parkway, University Boulevard, Federal Boulevard, Sheridan Boulevard)
– Evergreen (Bergen Parkway)
– Federal Heights (84th Avenue, 84th Avenue)
– Glendale (Leetsdale Drive)
– Golden (South Golden Road)
– Greenwood Village (Holly Street, Yosemite Street)
– Highlands Ranch (Quebec Street, 3000 Red Cedar Drive, University Boulevard, Wildcat Reserve Parkway)
– Lakewood (Alameda Avenue, Alameda Parkway, 1555 Quail Street, Kipling Parkway, Wadsworth Boulevard)
– Littleton (Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton Boulevard, South Broadway, Belleview Avenue, 6760 Pierce Street, Ken Caryl Avenue)
– Louisville (South Boulder Road)
– Parker (Cottonwood Drive, Lincoln Avenue, South Parker Road)
– Thornton (120th Avenue, 104th Avenue)
– Westminster (Wadsworth Parkway, Federal Boulevard)
– Wheat Ridge (Sheridan Boulevard, Youngfield Street)

About 8,400 unionized employees are now striking.

CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike: In Addition To Higher Wages, Workers Want To Feel Safe On The Job

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday marking the first day of what could be a lengthy strike against the company. King Soopers grocery store worker Lawrence Kelly, left, waves at passing drivers as he joins his fellow union members as they strike across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) “I came in at noon and started striking at about 12:30 p.m.,” one employee told CBS4. “I will stand out here for three months to get our people better wages,” another said. It comes as the United Food and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers Strike: Battle Over Contract To Continue On Picket Line

DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers president Joe Kelley says the company is ready to meet to bargain immediately, but has not heard from UFCW Local 7 union since it presented its “best and final offer” on Tuesday and a strike began at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. “They have not been to the table since last Thursday at 3:30 in the morning. We still have people at the table, we still have people in the room waiting to negotiate in good faith,” said Kelley. Joe Kelley (credit: CBS) The grocery giant upped a $148 million wage investment package to $170 million on Tuesday, the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Employees Rally On First Day Of King Soopers Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job Wednesday morning after negotiations between the company and union representing about 17,000 workers fell apart. On Tuesday, the union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, denied King Soopers’ final offer, which included an investment of $170 million over three years for wage increases and bonuses for existing employees. The company said the offer would also raise the starting salary to $16 an hour and include health care investments that would keep premiums low. (credit: CBS) In a press release, UFCW Local 7 called the offer “unacceptable” and said the company has...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

King Soopers Delays Re-Opening Of Table Mesa Location

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– King Soopers has delayed the re-opening of the Table Mesa store in Boulder, the site where 10 people were killed in the March 22, 2021 mass shooting. The store has been closed since then. In the months since, King Soopers has worked on redesigning the store with associate and community input. (credit: CBS) “This was a very difficult decision and after long consideration we have decided to pause for the right moment to come together and unite on this next chapter” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, in a statement. “We know this is a monumental milestone in our healing journey and that it must be free of distractions.” The store was initially set to reopen on Jan. 20. A new date for reopening has not been announced. This delay comes as thousands s of King Soopers employees remain on strike in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs, citing wages and an unfair work environment.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Many Denver-Area King Soopers Shoppers Choose To Go Elsewhere During Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Many regulars at King Soopers are choosing not to cross the picket lines and are taking their business elsewhere. Parking lots at the grocery stores around the Denver metro area were unusually empty Wednesday as workers began the first day of their strike. “The people we saw going in today were a lot of Instacart workers and people trying to get their medications switched over to another store,” Anne Marie Gonzalez, a King Soopers employee. “I’m hoping it doesn’t last long. But I’m out here for the long haul till we have to be.” While fighting for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly String Of Shootings: Lawmakers Demand Investigation Into Police Encounters With Lyndon McLeod

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lawmakers are calling for an investigation into previous police encounters with Lyndon McCleod, the presumed gunman in a string of shooting in Denver and Lakewood in on Dec. 27. Five people were killed and two others were injured, including a Lakewood police officer. (credit: CBS) CBS Denver learned law enforcement was aware of McLeod and had investigated him twice in the past two years, but did not find reason to charge him. RELATED: Police Say Lyndon McLeod Knew 4 Of 5 Victims Killed In Shooting Spree, Was ‘On The Radar’ On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07) — along with...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

How Much Is Enough? Skyrocketing Prices Lead To Kroger Labor Issues, More May Be On The Way

DENVER (CBS4)- As the strike against some Colorado Front Range King Soopers stores rolled into its second day, demonstrators in Denver and Aurora stood outside the stores and asked shoppers to spend their money elsewhere.(credit: CBS) Setting aside benefits, one thing King Soopers workers want is a living wage. The last final offer the store’s parent company Kroger made to try to meet those demands was a starting rate of $16 an hour. Local 7 the union representing the workers says this offer was not acceptable and members voted to strike. Gigi Jones is a full-time supervisor at King Soopers and she says...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Investigators Search For Denver-Area’s ‘Retro Bandit,’ Accused Of Several Bank, Commercial Robberies

(CBS4) — Denver-area investigators are searching for a bank robbery suspect who is being called “The Retro Bandit,” and they want help to name and find this person who is believed to have robbed two banks. One attempted bank robbery remains unidentified.(credit: FBI) According to the FBI Denver press release, Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Denver Police Department and Edgewater Police Department are all searching for “The Retro Bandit,” who the agencies believe is also responsible for several robberies of commercial businesses in Denver. They say he enters banks alone and demands money from a bank teller before leaving. An...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Madeline Cramer Charged With Hate Crime Over Vandalism At Cathedral Basilica Of The Immaculate Conception

DENVER (CBS4) – A 26-year-old woman who authorities believe vandalized a Denver church last fall is facing a hate crime charge. The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Madeline Cramer on Thursday. (credit: Denver DA) The vandalism was done on Oct. 20 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street. The suspect, who was apparently seen on surveillance video, sprayed graffiti on the building and on statues outside it with numerous offense, anti-Christian messages. (credit: CBS) Some of the spray painted words read “Satan Lives Here” and “Child rapists (gay slur).” It’s estimated that the incident resulted in $10,000 in damage. Father Samuel Morehead told CBS4 after the crime that he expected it was “either an act by somebody who is mentally unstable, or a true act of hate against Catholics.” (credit: CBS) The DA’s office said a warrant was issued for Cramer’s arrest. They said she initially fled to the West Coast but turned herself in to law enforcement on Wednesday night. She faces charges of committing a bias-motivated crime and criminal mischief.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Union Says It’s Willing To Meet King Soopers At Bargaining Table On Friday

(CBS4) — Union representatives say they are prepared to meet King Soopers at the bargaining table on Friday morning. CBS4 has reached out to King Soopers for a comment about the development. This announcement comes after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 turned down what King Soopers Division President Joe Kelley called their best and final offer. Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at passing cars as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) On Thursday,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Despite Looking OK, Most Bodies Of Water In Metro Denver Have Thin, Unsafe Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – The middle of January is the heart of outdoor winter recreation around Colorado. For some that means getting out onto frozen bodies of water. But that isn’t a good decision right now around metro Denver and in other parts of the Front Range and the lower elevations. The recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions. This weekend and already this evening, South Metro has received multiple calls for people & animals going out onto ice covered bodies of water. Please be advised this is extremely unsafe and with our warmer #cowx temps today, the ice is not sturdy...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Weld County Sheriff Searches For Truck Theft Suspects

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying two men involved in the theft of a truck. (credit: Weld County) The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men stole a pickup early Monday from a property in rural Weld County southwest of Gilcrest off Weld County Road 40. (credit: Weld County) Both suspects are described as Latino, one wearing dark-colored work boots, jeans and a camouflaged jacket. The other wore a light grey hoodie, a dark-colored baseball capt with a camouflage brim. (credit: Weld County) One man left the scene driving a white Ford F-150 with license plate number TQP-100. Anyone who recognizes these men are urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Can Retrieve Burned Vehicles For Insurance Purposes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Insurance says Marshall Fire victims who move their damaged or destroyed vehicles can still participate in the debris removal program. Boulder County and the state of Colorado are organizing that program. LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A car sits in what used to be a garage in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The announcement is in response to previous guidance shared during a town hall on Sunday. “This means that people with cars that were destroyed or damaged by the fires should start filing claims now with their auto insurance companies to get these cars removed, and should not wait for the debris removal program to do so,” said the office of Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. Find more information on DORA’s response to the Marshall Fire. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Governor Thanks Marshall Fire First Responders During Colorado State Of The State Address

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis delivered his 2022 State of the State Address on Thursday, only 14 days after the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Several first responders from the Marshall Fire in Boulder County were invited to attend the speech in the House Chamber of the state Capitol, and they were given a hearty standing ovation. Included in the first responders in attendance was Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who Polis said “has led my hometown community of Boulder County through countless natural disasters and emergencies” for the last 18 years. Polis called the work of Pelle’s staff...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Half-Ton Moose Slips Into Window Well While Munching Dinner, Falls Into Breckenridge Basement

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A moose fell through a snow-covered window well and broke through a window to end up trapped in a basement in Breckenridge. The cleaning crew was the first to notice the estimated 1,000-pound bull moose and called for backup. When police arrived, they too, called for backup. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Jacob Kay, a District Wildlife Manager said compared to bear or mountain lions, moose are actually the more dangerous animals to deal with. (credit: CBS) “Moose are typically the animal I have the most fear around,” Kay said, laughing. With a whole crew of emergency crews on hand, they first...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Child Unresponsive, Hospitalized After Falling Through Thin Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to Cherry Creek Trail after a 5-year-old child fell through some thin ice. Officials say the child’s father pulled them out near Hentzell Park. (credit: CBS) They say the child was taken to the hospital and was not responsive. The father suffered a minor head injury. Details about the situation were not released. (credit: CBS) Days ago, three children were pulled out of a frozen pond at an apartment complex in Arapahoe County. One child, a 6-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital. She’s back at home with her family.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Federal Correctional Institution Englewood Employees Concerned About COVID Risk

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Behind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.(credit: CBS) James Simmerman, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 709 says, “Our members, their families, they are worried about bringing it into their houses, into the communities, into the schools.” His union represents the corrections officers. He says COVID-19 impacted 99% of the inmates the first time around and now it’s back. Most of the staff and prisoners are vaccinated and under orders...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital To Reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18 After Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Centura-Avista Adventist Hospital has plans to reopen next week after closing during the Marshall Fire. The hospital was evacuated on Dec. 30, 2021 and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18. (credit: Avista Adventist Hospital) The hospital was not damaged by the fire, but smoke damage affected the interior of the building. The hospital has been undergoing extensive professional cleaning 24 hours a day with 100 workers from Servpro and an industrial hygienist. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures, most of them homes in Louisville, Superior and Boulder. Staff will be allowed to return to the hospital before patients...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Arvada Police: Suspect Shot And Killed By Officers After Pulling Knife Identified As Kenneth Delton Hutcheson

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada shot and killed an auto theft suspect overnight who had a large knife and tried to run away from officers. That suspect has been identified as Kenneth Delton Hutcheson. (credit: CBS) The situation began at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday when police received a call about a suspicious person in the 5500 block of Newland Way. Two suspects, described as white males, were in a Ford F-350 truck, according to a witness. When police arrived, one man, later identified as Hutcheson, ran away and officers chased him. It turned out the truck was stolen. The vehicle had been...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Face Flashover At House Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department rushed to a home on fire on West Evans Avenue near Zuni Street on Monday morning. Firefighters say they were met with a flashover when they arrived. (credit: Denver Fire) Officials say a flashover occurs when all flammable material in a fire ignites simultaneously. (credit: Denver Fire) No one was reportedly hurt. It’s not clear what caused the fire.
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
