Businesses need to operate faster and more efficiently to survive. They need more digital capabilities—now. But most enterprise IT organizations have significant supply constraints. There are simply too many business demands and too few skilled developers to deliver new solutions. The number of requirements IT departments receive far exceeds their capacity to fulfill them. The backlog of change requests often number in the hundreds or thousands and represent months or years of labor. Long delays frustrate business leaders and cause them to seek alternative solutions for digital transformation projects.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO