ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Smart swaps to save money on these items at the grocery store amid rising prices

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280dEu_0djblNVG00

With the cost of groceries rising, "Good Morning America" is sharing how consumers can keep costs down while keeping the kitchen full during this price surge.

Food prices, impacted by bad weather, production, distribution and labor issues, have climbed nearly 7% in 2021, according to government data .

Phil Lempert, editor of The Supermarket Guru, has smart swaps on fish and cheese, as well as something to keep an eye out for in the frozen foods section to help lower the total cost at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMTIz_0djblNVG00
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images - PHOTO: Jen Valencia working part time for Instacart, shops for two customers at a ShopRite, Jan. 8, 2022 in Clark, N.J.

An array of product shortages have made headlines, the latest being a global potato shortage due to supply chain disruptions, which, according to The Washington Post, have not been available in some countries and fast-food chains.

"It's all about climate change. If we look at what's going on with the potato crops throughout the entire world, we have less yields than ever before," Lempert said. "And what that means for us Americans, we consume about 30 pounds of French fries every year. So the bottom line is it hasn't hit the U.S. yet. We're seeing it in Asia, we're seeing it in Africa, but there are going to be shortages when it comes to french fries."

In addition to potatoes, celery and other vegetables could see a markup in 2022 due to increased freight costs, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some supermarket executives expect to pass the higher costs onto consumers. Imported wine, beer and liquor could also get more expensive.

Smart Swaps at the Grocery Store

Buy frozen fish

With the cost of meat up nearly 21% in the past year and fresh seafood up nearly 11%, Lempert said to head for the frozen food section rather than the fish counter.

Many times it's the same or better quality because fish is frozen directly on the boat where it was caught and many fish counters will have small tabs or signs that read "previously frozen."

Opt for pre-wrapped cheeses

Dairy prices have stayed pretty steady over the past year, but experts have indicated consumers could see some increases as a result of labor, energy costs, transportation, packaging cost increases as well as the price of feed for milk-producing cows.

Lempert suggests swapping gourmet cheese for pre-wrapped cheeses.

"There is a standard of identity that the USDA sets on certain cheese -- Colby and mozzarella and Swiss and Parmesan," Lempert said. "It's dictated by the government what that recipe is. If you like New York state sharp cheddar cheese aged six months, go to the dairy case and that ugly plastic packaging, get that and you'll save from 20% to 40% on that cheese and it's identical."

Check the ounces on your ice cream

While prices have stayed about the same, what’s in the package may have changed, Lempert said.

And people are paying the same for less product, he added.

"Read those labels. Read the net weight, because even though the pint size containers are all the same size, some are 14 ounces and some are 16 ounces. Look for the store brands that are 16 ounces and the name brands that are 16 ounces," he advised.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Frozen Foods#Dairy#Food Drink#The Supermarket Guru#The Washington Post#Americans#French#The Wall Street Journal
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Most-Trusted Grocery Store In The US, According To One Poll

Groceries are becoming more and more expensive, and every penny saved counts. Per Fortune.com, food prices are currently at a 10-year high, and with COVID variant Omicron spreading across the nation, the inflationary costs we've all been experiencing are not going to let up any time soon. Everything from produce to milk may even see further increases as we make our way through 2022. That's why it's important to feel like your grocery store of choice can be trusted to meet your budgetary needs and provide quality items to purchase. But, with so many food stores to choose from, it can be tough to decide which one will give you the biggest bang for your buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

Where you can use food stamps at low-cost restaurants

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. The benefits...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These 'Unreal' Strawberries

It's hard to resist a bunch of fresh strawberries. But in the winter months, it's not always easy to come across fresh, bright berries, considering they're out of season. Still, grocery stores around the United States continue to ship them in, although they aren't always grown locally. Whole Foods, for example, reports that it typically gets strawberries from Central and South America during the winter, though they occasionally come from Florida or Southern California.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GMA

GMA

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy