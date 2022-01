Comcast has promoted finance top executive Jason Armstrong to the role of deputy chief financial officer (CFO). He will also retain his positions as executive vp and treasurer and continue reporting to CFO Michael Cavanagh, the media, telecommunications and technology giant announced internally. “Jason will work with me and partner with corporate finance and the management teams at Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky to help lead our finance organization and drive our strategy,” Cavanagh said in a staff memo obtained by THR. After working as a Wall Street analyst covering media and telecommunications at Goldman Sachs, Armstrong joined Comcast in 2014 and has held...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO