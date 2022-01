Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the sixth and final Bahrain-bound Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard. The USCGC Clarence Sutphin is the last of six FRCs to be home-ported in Manama, Bahrain, in support of the Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest overseas presence outside the United States. The cutter also marks the 170th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 47th Fast Response Cutter delivered under the current program.

