ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watchdog finds fundraising spikes for Ga., Mich., Minn. secretary of state candidates

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHMvO_0djbjazr00

A watchdog group has found fundraising spikes for Georgia, Michigan and Minnesota candidates for secretary of state, a position that carries a significant amount of authority over the elections in the states.

Across the three states, fundraising is 2 1/2 times higher than it was at the same point in either of the past two election cycles, the Brennan Center for Justice found.

“These are traditionally very sleepy elections. These are bureaucrats no one cares about,” said Ian Vandewalker, a senior counsel at the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program who tracks election spending and denialism. Now, Vandewalker added: “Controlling who’s running the elections is potentially a route to winning the elections.”

In Georgia, all the Republican and Democratic candidates have raised more during this cycle than Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had made at this point in the 2018 race.

Raffensperger had raised $100,000 by this point in the past election. In this election, he has already raised four times that number. Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen has also raised $400,000, while other Democrat David Belle Isle is lagging behind.

Republican Jody Hice , who has embraced former President Trump 's false claims that the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia were fraudulent, leads in the Georgia fundraising race with more than $575,000 after saying if 2020 was a “fair election, it would be a different outcome.”

Twenty-two percent of the fundraising in the race is from out-of-state donors, up from 13 percent in 2018.

Michigan Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson has already raised $1.2 million in her race, five times more than this point in her 2018 campaign. Kristina Karamo is the only Republican who has raised a notable amount, the group found, at $164,000.

Minnesota has also seen an increase, although less significant, with $157,000 total in the race. That number is triple the 2014 number at $42,000.

The increase in interest in the position that oversees state elections comes after a contentious 2020 presidential election where many claimed, without evidence, that the results of the election were fraudulent.

Trump still contends there was enough fraud in several swing states that led to his defeat, although he has no evidence to prove his claim.

“The people who run our elections are mostly elected officials themselves. That has always worked pretty well, but what we’re seeing that’s different now is that the critical messages in campaigns for these offices is about the legitimacy of the last election,” he said. “Influencing who’s controlling the elections is potentially going to influence the legitimacy of the election itself.”

“We don’t want election administration to become controversial in that way,” Vandewalker added. “We want election administrators to get the votes and count the votes and say who won, and it shouldn’t matter who’s in control.”

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again only days before the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world's top-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Jocelyn Benson
The Hill

Sinema, Manchin curb Biden's agenda

President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

444K+
Followers
53K+
Post
331M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy