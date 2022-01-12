Permafrost thaw threatens half of Arctic infrastructure

The world’s oceans are hotter than ever before, continuing their record-breaking temperature streak for the sixth year in a row, US and Chinese scientists have said.The upper 2,000 metres of water in all oceans absorbed 14 times as much energy over 2021 than they did over 2020, with the difference equal to 145 times the entire world’s energy generation for 2020, researchers said.“The ocean heat content is relentlessly increasing, globally, and this is a primary indicator of human-induced climate change,” said paper author Kevin Trenberth, distinguished scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.The rapid heating of the...
