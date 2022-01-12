ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Israel moves to resolve crisis after Bedouins protest

The Independent
Israel’s fragile governing coalition moved to resolve a crisis on Wednesday after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert.

Some protesters on Tuesday evening hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle. Police said two officers were wounded in the violence and local media reported at least 18 people arrested.

The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day's planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Authorities withdrew heavy machinery from the area as the tensions appeared to ease.

The Bedouin view the forestry project as part of a larger attempt by authorities to confiscate grazing lands and force them into planned communities, a perceived assault on their traditional lifestyle. Israel says they need to move into planned towns so it can provide public services.

The latest flare-up of the dispute, which goes back decades, risks dividing Israel's fragile coalition government, the first to include an Arab party whose main base of support is in the Negev.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had called for halting the planting and reassessing the situation while the Islamist Ra’am party had threatened to withhold its votes in parliament in protest. Both are members of the fragile eight-party coalition that runs the government.

Ra’am, the Islamist party, secured four seats in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in last year’s elections, with strong support among Bedouin citizens of Israel. Party leader Mansour Abbas wrote on Twitter that “a tree is not more important than a person.”

More hawkish members of the diverse governing coalition had pledged to press on, undeterred. Regavim, a nationalist group that is opposed to normalizing the status of Bedouin villages, accused the government of capitulating to “political pressure, strongarm tactics and violence.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads an unwieldy coalition of eight parties that joined forces in June to form a government and end Israel’s protracted political deadlock. They range from the small Islamist and liberal parties to ultranationalists, and were united only in their opposition to longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Bedouin are part of Israel's Arab minority, which makes up some 20% of the country's population. They have citizenship, including the right to vote, but face discrimination. Arab citizens of Israel have close family ties to the Palestinians and largely identify with their cause.

Related
The Independent

Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

Israel was investigating after an 80-year-old Palestinian with U.S. citizenship died of a heart attack after being detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank The State Department said it was in touch with the Israeli government to seek “clarification" about the incident, which occurred early Wednesday, and that it supports a “thorough investigation.”Omar Asaad was detained by Israeli forces while returning from a relative's home in his hometown of Jiljiliya, near the West Bank city of Ramallah He was brought to a hospital hours later, dead from a heart attack, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Jiljiliya...
MILITARY
AFP

Israel says Iran 'spy network' recruited women online

An Iranian "espionage network" used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday. The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself "Rambod Namdar" and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israeli nationalists protest against settlement evacuation

Thousands of Israeli nationalists staged a protest Thursday outside the parliament building in Jerusalem urging the government not to demolish a West Bank settlement outpost.The demonstration came a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the Homesh outpost, near the West Bank city of Nablus killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two people.The Homesh outpost is considered illegal by the Israeli government. It is the site of a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. But in recent years, settlers have re-established an...
PROTESTS
AFP

US urges probe as citizen dies after Israel West Bank raid

The United States on Wednesday urged an investigation after an 80-year-old Palestinian-American was found dead in the occupied West Bank following arrest by Israel. The mayor of the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, told AFP that Omar Abdulmajeed Asad's body was still in handcuffs after his death. But Israel said that it had apprehended a man during a raid in the village to "thwart terrorist activity" and that he had been released the same night. In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Asad held US citizenship and that the government had been in touch with his family to offer condolences.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
The Guardian

‘In our teens, we dreamed of making peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Then my friend was shot’

On 11 May 2021, I was sitting with a small group in a cafe in southern Tel Aviv, studying Arabic. Our teacher, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, had been telling us that he and his pregnant Jewish wife kept getting turned down by landlords who would not rent their property to a “mixed” couple. We were almost at the end of the three-hour class when air raid sirens sounded. A few days earlier, missiles had been launched from Gaza into Israel, but this was the first time they had hit Tel Aviv. Beyond the fear of an airstrike, I had a sad, heavy feeling. I had recently returned to live in Israel after 15 years studying and working abroad. I remembered a time, in the mid-1990s, when I had believed that Israel was going to be different, more just and less violent. That belief now felt like a distant memory.
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Hamas accuses Israel of deploying ‘killer Zionist dolphins’ near Gaza

Hamas suspects Israeli dolphins are up to something fishy. The militant Islamist group claimed in a video posted by its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, to have captured a heavily armed Israeli dolphin off the coast of Gaza, according to i24 News. “Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas...
ANIMALS
AFP

Crime wave grips Arabs in Israel 'by the throat'

Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him in October, part of an unprecedented Arab crime wave in Israel. In the October 14 kidnapping, captured on security camera footage seen by AFP, a vehicle sped into the compound where Shamsia works and men grabbed him. 
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Bedouins#Palestinians#Protest#Islamist Ra Am#Knesset
Cleveland Jewish News

JNF-KKL resumes tree planting under heavy security after Bedouin riots

Under heavy security, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (JNF-KKL) resumed planting trees in the Negev on Wednesday morning after they were halted the day before by an eruption of Bedouin violence. At least 18 people were arrested following the rioting, that broke out in protest against JNF-KKL tree-planting ceremonies ahead of Tu...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.N. starts talks in Sudan to resolve post-coup crisis

KHARTOUM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations said it was starting consultations in Sudan on Monday to try to salvage the country's move to democracy after a military coup. U.N. officials were contacting parties to look for a way forward, and the army had raised no objections to the initiative, U.N. special representative Volker Perthes told reporters. "We want to move quickly," he said.
POLITICS
BBC

Former Israeli PMs Netanyahu and Olmert face off in court in libel case

Two former Israeli prime ministers have faced off in court in Tel Aviv, as Benjamin Netanyahu and his family began a defamation suit against Ehud Olmert. Mr Netanyahu, his wife Sara, and their eldest son Yair are suing Mr Olmert for $269,000 (£198,000) in damages for saying that they were mentally ill.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response. "It is time to end the violence and enter into a comprehensive consultative process," said UN special representative Volker Perthes, vowing at a press conference to facilitate "indirect talks" between all sides. His comments came a day after Sudanese security forces again fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters, leaving two demonstrators dead including one who died Monday morning from wounds to the head. Perthes said consultations would be held with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups. But he stressed that "the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution".
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

White House dismisses ‘crazy Russian claims’ that US is behind Kazakhstan unrest

As more violent protests broke out in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States has nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling rumors to the contrary “crazy Russian claims.”. “We’re monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support...
POTUS
abc17news.com

Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Netherlands says it will stop funding a Palestinian civil society group recently outlawed as a terrorist organization by Israel. But it rejected Israel’s main claims about the group following its own audit. The Dutch government said on Wednesday it found no evidence the Union of Agricultural Work Committees had “organizational ties” to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group. It also found no evidence the UAWC was involved in funding or carrying out terrorism, as Israel alleges. It nevertheless stopped the funding because it found evidence individual members were linked to the PFLP, which is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries.
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Is Iran trying to spark a civil war in Israel?

Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

