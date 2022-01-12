ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Air France-KLM adds Sustainable Aviation Fuel levy to flights

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv8NE_0djbix1700

The Air France - KLM airlines group has added a passenger tax to fund the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel on its flights.

Ranging from €1 to €4 per flight, the levy will be imposed on all Air France, KLM and Transavia flights running from France or the Netherlands.

The €1 levy will apply to flights within Europe, while the €4 tax will be applied to intercontinental flights.

“Today, SAF production worldwide covers only around 0.1 per cent of the total fuel usage of the aviation industry. We need to speed up the production,” said Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager for Air France and KLM.

“And that’s why we are now gradually incorporating SAF in our flights departing from France and the Netherlands.”

Passengers will also have the option to increase their contribution towards sustainable fuel, said Mahjoub, in order to make their travels greener.

“SAF can reduce the footprint of flights by an average of 80 per cent over their entire life cycle and therefore constitute – alongside fleet renewal and eco-piloting – a major lever for achieving the ambition of zero net CO2 emissions by 2050,” read a statement from the group.

“The Air France-KLM Group’s decarbonisation trajectory is to accelerate SAF incorporation as production increases, with a target of 5 per cent in 2030 and up to 63 per cent in 2050.”

SAFs are produced with materials other than crude oil, and produce up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions - although this reduction is all in the production stage, with this type of fuel emitting at least as much CO2 inflight as traditional kerosene.

Several airlines have been trialling SAF as part of their jet fuel supplies - in December, United Airlines became the world’s first airline to operate a passenger flight with one engine running on 100 per cent SAF .

Meanwhile, British Airways has teamed up with SAF producer LanzaJet to contribute SAF to its flights from late 2022, as well as helping to fund its first commercial-scale plant in the US state of Georgia.

Its parent company IAG has announced plans to invest $400m in SAF over the next 20 years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

United Airlines cancels flights after 3,000 employees test positive for Covid

United Airlines is canceling more flights after thousands of the company’s workers called out sick with the coronavirus.According to a memo from the airline’s CEO, Scott Kirby, about 3,000 UA employees have recently tested positive for Covid-19, including almost a third of the workers at Newark Liberty International Airport – an important entryway to New York City.“The Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation, resulting in customer disruptions during a busy holiday season,” Mr Kirby wrote. As a result, he said, flights would have to be cut.“While we go to great lengths to avoid canceling flights, we worked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
johnnyjet.com

Why Travelers Will Want to Book Future Flights on Delta Air Lines

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Great news for Delta Air Lines fliers and those who are nervous about paying for future tickets as the Atlanta-based airline just announced a positive change. Delta is...
LIFESTYLE
aviationtoday.com

Airbus Uses Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Deliver All Aircraft From U.S. Facility

In pursuing carbon-neutral growth in aviation, Airbus has started to deliver all aircraft produced at its facility in Mobile, AL, using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blended with conventional jet fuel. SAF can enable up to an 80% reduction in CO2 emissions, according to the announcement. World Energy and Signature Flight Support are partnering to supply the SAF to Airbus.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft invests in LanzaJet, a clean energy startup working on sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel

Microsoft today announced that it made a $50M investment in LanzaJet, a clean energy startup working on sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. LanzaJet secured this funding through the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and it will be using the fund to construct its first alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant. This investment will allow Microsoft to access sustainable, renewable diesel for its data centers to enable Microsoft to further achieve its net-zero goals.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
loyaltylobby.com

Air France – KLM Flying Blue Launches Multiply Miles

Air France – KLM has launched Points.com product available with many other partners called Multiply Miles that Flying Blue has branded as Accelerate Miles. Flying Blue states that you can double, quadruple, or sextuple the miles you earned with their partners on the previous calendar month, but it doesn’t work as intended.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Transavia#Saf#Co2#British Airways#Lanzajet
simpleflying.com

Air France-KLM Will Offset SAF Costs By Raising Ticket Prices

Starting today, Air France-KLM will offset the expenses of using more sustainable aviation fuel by increasing ticket prices. The new surcharge fee will range between €1 and €12, depending on the distance of the flight and the class of the cabin. Meanwhile, the airlines seem to have differing opinions on how much more expensive sustainable fuel actually is.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Air France, KLM Introduce SAF Surcharges To Ticket Prices

Air France and KLM are introducing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) surcharge to ticket prices starting Jan. 10. The move is meant to offset the higher costs of these fuels, which are seen as a key tool in reducing aviation’s carbon dioxide emissions. Both airlines will also offer passengers the...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Air France-KLM adds biofuel surcharge to plane tickets

Air France-KLM said Monday it would add a surcharge of up to 12 euros ($13,50) on its tickets to try to offset the cost of using more expensive sustainable aviation fuel. Air France said that the fuel levy would be added to tickets from January 10. Travellers in economy class...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Photos: See inside the world’s first Airbus A220 private jet

There’s a booming and very lucrative business in transforming popular commercial jets from Airbus and Boeing into a luxury private ride. Some of the most extravagant are VIP versions of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, plus the mighty Boeing 747 jumbo and Airbus A380 superjumbo. If money...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy