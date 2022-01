Critics are speaking out against liberal soft-on-crime policies after a. who was originally charged with 18 counts of arson was let out of jail after serving only six months. Luther Trent set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire while three people were inside. In a video he recorded after his release, Trent was surprised by his lenient plea deal, admitting, "I shouldn’t be out right now."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO