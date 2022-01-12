ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sign Up for KAXE/KBXE's Podcasts

By KAXE
kaxe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know you can keep up with KAXE/KBXE programming through our podcasts?. Heidi Holtan...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#As It Happens#All Things Considered#The Morning Show#Kaxe Kbxe#News And Public Affairs#Northern Community Radio
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Season 2, Episode 6 Premiere on Starz?

The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
TV SERIES
studybreaks.com

4 Best Content Ideas To Boost Your YouTube Channel

If you want to grow, you need to make videos with some substance. YouTube is an amazing platform to share your ideas and build a following of like-minded people who will appreciate your video content. It is a highly entertaining platform that attracts a massive audience each day. However, YouTube...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Whiting, NBCUniversal Digital Content Veteran, Dies at 45

Todd Whiting, a 17-year veteran with NBCUniversal, has died. He was 45. Whiting died suddenly on Jan. 4 of cardiac arrest resulting from pneumonia and complications from COVID-19, his family said. “Todd’s love of people and faithfulness in friendship is what will be missed by so many from coast to coast. Todd had an infectious smile, a quick wit and an optimistic enthusiasm that helped lift all those around him,” they said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.  Whiting left NBCUniversal in March and became self-employed after an 18-month stint as senior vp at Peacock TV. In that role, he oversaw...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

How To Break the Spell of Social Media

James is head over heels in love with his wife. But there’s one thing that keeps getting in between them … the glow of her smartphone. His wife is constantly scrolling social media or staging photo ops with James and their kids to create a picture perfect life online. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Dr. David Greenfield, the founder of The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, to help James understand why it’s so hard for his wife to log off. He has some fascinating advice for how to wean yourself off social media and reconnect IRL without creating a bigger rift in the relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Production Company JAX Media Ups Brooke Posch to President

JAX Media, the production company behind Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and HBO Max’s “Search Party,” has promoted Brooke Posch to president of the company. The announcement comes following the news that co-founders Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have been promoted to co-presidents of Imagine Entertainment, the parent company of Jax Media. Hernandez and Burns will continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO, respectively. Previously, Posch had served as president of original programming at JAX since joining the producer in 2018. During her tenure, she has executive produced shows like “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Searchlight’s upcoming...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
Variety

Hearst Media Production Group Adds CBS Alum Angelica Rosas McDaniel, Expands Management Team

Hearst Media Production Group has named three senior executives to lead the newly formed company, which was launched by Hearst Corporation last September to beef up Hearst Television’s original program production and distribution. Bryan Curb has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager, educational/informational (E/I) programming. Angelica Rosas McDaniel has been named executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. Chris Matthews, who previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Litton Entertainment, has been given the title of chief financial officer. Additionally, Hearst confirmed that its Litton Entertainment will be rebranded under Hearst Media Production Group “to...
BUSINESS
Popculture

'The Voice' Is Not Returning to NBC in January

Unfortunately, for fans of The Voice, the show will not be returning to TV this January. In fact, it may be some time before you get to see the coaches in action again. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
TV SHOWS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Listen up! Lending an ear to podcasts around post

Several organizations across post have been producing podcasts to delve into and offer. perspectives on topics of Armywide and local interest while providing an alternative listening and educational experience for soldiers and civilians. Community engagement with LeaderUp Army Management Staff College staff recorded the latest LeaderUp podcast about the AMSC...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy