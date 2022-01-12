ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grant Kirkhope talks about his work on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a very solid game when it was released back in 2017 and it also became the best-selling third party game on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This year will see the sequel released, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and all eyes will be...

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Mario Fans Hope Next 3D Entry Will Be Open World

An open world Mario game could be a big seller. There is a trend it seems to have been making its way around different video game franchises. It seems like there’s been a move to bring out more open-world experiences. After the incredible success from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it looks like other IPs are joining in on the fun. For instance, we recently had the big unveiling for Sonic Frontiers during last year’s The Game Awards. That clearly looks like a similar style open-world experience but with Sonic the Hedgehog. Could we see Mario step up as the next big open world entry?
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Legends: Arceus visits Tetris 99

Humanity lived through a long era when Pokémon from the ancient Sinnoh region and Tetriminos remained separate, never occupying the same territory. That era will soon come to an end because Pokémon™ Legends: Arceus is headed to the Tetris® 99 game for the Nintendo Switch™ system in a 28thMAXIMUS CUP event! Bask in the natural majesty of 99 players competing to reach the pinnacle of Tetris achievement, and try your luck at capturing your very own Pokémon Legends: Arceus theme. The Tetris 99 28th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 20 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 24. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Onlinemember* just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Kirkhope
ComicBook

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Reportedly Farther Away Than You Think

Back in June, Ubisoft Milan and Nintendo announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a follow-up to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. At the time, the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game was given a release window of 2022, and this is still the official release window. However, according to a new report, it may no longer be an accurate release window for the sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

“Nintendo Kart” trends as Mario Kart 9 details spark rebrand rumors

Days after new details on Mario Kart 9, “Nintendo Kart” started to trend on Twitter after speculation grew of where the racing game could go for the sequel. People gave their take on the “new twist” that Nintendo could be planning for MK9 after Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto, a Gamesindustry analyst, said that the title was in “active development.”
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: Pokémon Legends: Arceus commercial

It isn’t very long before Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With the game’s release being later this month, you should be seeing commercials and advertisements for the game beginning to appear now. Nintendo also likes to upload videos of their commercials, and this is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mario Rabbids#Kingdom Battle#The Nintendo Switch
My Nintendo News

Kirby and the Forgotten Land coming to Nintendo Switch on 25th March

In the Kirby and the Forgotten Land game, join the powerful and cute hero, Kirby, as he gains new abilities in a 3D platforming adventure for the Nintendo Switch system that’s filled with wonder, wilderness and Waddle Dees. If that sounds intriguing, take a deep breath, because the game launches on March 25.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

SEGA is asking for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania feedback

SEGA recently released Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania which didn’t quite make a mark which SEGA and the fans had expected. Average review scores for the game were around 75/100 and some players were put off by the company announcing paid downloadable content before the main game launched. While SEGA is presumably working on the next entry in the long-running series they have taken to Twitter to ask fans to complete a survey for their feedback. You can leave your feedback here.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

SEGA announces Sonic Frontiers language support

SEGA has announced some news on the Sonic Frontiers front today and while we are still anxiously awaiting a release date for the open world Sonic adventure, they have announced which languages will be supported in-game. The company stated in a Twitter post that there will be voice acting and subtitled languages for Sonic Frontiers in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish. While a number of other countries such as Russia and Korea will simply get subtitles but no native voice acting. You can check out whether your country is supported in the image above.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Atlus unveils new footage for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Atlus has treated fans to some new footage for the upcoming re-release of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax today, which will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch and other systems on Thursday, 17th March. Persona 4: Arena Ultimax contains the standard game plus all of its additional content and fans will also be given the option to select between Japanese or English voice overs for the many different Persona characters. You can check out the short but effective trailer for Atlus’s upcoming multiplatform fighter below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
My Nintendo News

Nintendo announces Ryu 35th Anniversary Edition Spirit coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo has announced that it is joining Capcom to celebrate the iconic Street Fighter series 35th Anniversary which takes place this year. As you already know, both Ryu and Ken are featured in the brilliant Super Smash Bros Ultimate which was a momentous occasion when first revealed. To celebrate the fighting series 35th Anniversary a new Evil Ryu Spirit will appear in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Spirit Board for you to collect. The Spirit should arrive on Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Hyping Its Criminally Underrated Monsters

You may not have seen it coming decades ago, but Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world right now. Everything from its trading cards to its games sells like mad, so Pikachu's pockets stay padded. As the series mascot, Pikachu gets tons of love from fans, and so do hundreds of his friends. But sadly, not every monster gets treated quite the same.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy