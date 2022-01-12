Grant Kirkhope talks about his work on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Humanity lived through a long era when Pokémon from the ancient Sinnoh region and Tetriminos remained separate, never occupying the same territory. That era will soon come to an end because Pokémon™ Legends: Arceus is headed to the Tetris® 99 game for the Nintendo Switch™ system in a 28thMAXIMUS CUP event! Bask in the natural majesty of 99 players competing to reach the pinnacle of Tetris achievement, and try your luck at capturing your very own Pokémon Legends: Arceus theme. The Tetris 99 28th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 20 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 24. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Onlinemember* just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game.

