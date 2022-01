After a week of dealing with Partygate scandals and calls to resign prime ministerBoris Johnson is now unlikely to be seen in public for the next week.He is currently working from his Downing Street flat and limiting external contacts after a member of his immediate family tested positive for the coronavirus. However, does he have to isolate under the current law? In a nutshell no.Official guidance says if an adult is fully vaccinated, they do not need to isolate if someone inf their household tests positive for Covid-19.Assuming the PM is double vaccinated and boosted, he falls squarely within this...

