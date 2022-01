You know how cool Volkswagen Type 2 campers are, but they’re just too damn fast? Of course you know that. We all know that. If only there was some way to add a little more weight and a little worse aero to them, right? Then they’d be perfect. Well, you’re in luck, because a South African company called Jergens managed just that, and made some incredibly cool VW campers as a result. There’s one on Bring A Trailer right now, as we speak!

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO