Bravo on hiring Dan Campbell, one of the few first-year head coaches that actually deserves an applause despite logging a losing season in his first with the Detroit Lions. That’s because given the context of what he’s trying to turn around and in just hot super-competitive the Lions were in 2021 — something rarely seen within that organization — it’s clear the team got the right guy. But for as much ovation as Campbell deserves for being on the verge of flipping several of his losses into wins (seriously, he destroyed the spread nearly weekly), there are obviously still some tweaks that need to occur for the Lions to take that next step.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO