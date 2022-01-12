ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge man dies in Monday night shooting

 2 days ago
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a Breaux Bridge man dead.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Courville Road Monday night after neighbors heard gunshots, says Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Deputies found a man in the driveway of a home, dead from gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Cole Horton, 26.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time, the sheriff says.

