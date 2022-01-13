ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will Australian immigration minister decide Novak Djokovic’s fate?

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 1 day ago

Novak Djokovic ’s participation in the Australian Open continues to hang in the balance.

The Serbian awaits the decision of Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who must weigh whether to revoke the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s visa.

Hawke could be empowered to do so if it is found that Djokovic included false information on his immigration forms when entering Australia.

The 34-year-old admitted that he had travelled in the two weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne, contrary to what had been stated on the forms, but attributed this to a “human error” made by his agent.

Pictures on social media showed the Serbian in Belgrade over Christmas and training in Spain at New Year.

Djokovic originally had his visa refused on 6 January, soon after landing in the state of Victoria, and was detained.

This refusal was overturned by a judge in court on 10 January, and the Australian Open favourite has since been able to train in Melbourne.

With the first major of the year set to begin on Monday 17 January, time is tight for authorities to determine whether Djokovic is permitted to play.

He has been given a medical exemption into the tournament as an unvaccinated player on the basis of a positive Covid test on 16 December, though the validity of that result has also been questioned.

It had been reported that a decision was due on Djokovic’s visa on Wednesday 12 January, but the day came and went without a ruling.

This means that Hawke will almost certainly decide on either Thursday 13 January or Friday 14 January.

Djokovic was confirmed in the Australian Open draw at a delayed ceremony on Thursday.

The defending champion was bracketed to play unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round at Melbourne Park after organisers delayed the draw for more than an hour without explanation.

Tournament director Craig Tiley declined to take questions at the end of the subdued ceremony, with the decision over whether to revoke Djokovic’s visa for a second time after it was cancelled on his arrival at Melbourne airport still ongoing.

Hawke’s colleagues in the Australian parliament are said to be split on whether to allow the nine-time Australian Open the chance to defend his title.

Djokovic admitted that he had knowingly broken isolation rules when attending a scheduled interview and photoshoot with French newspaper L’Equipe on December 18, having been notified of a positive PCR test one day prior.

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to 'go home' and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do "the right thing" and "go home".Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country's Border Force.The men's world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia's strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
'I can't defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic's actions last month, Spain's interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men's...
Novak Djokovic drawn against countryman as Australian Open uncertainty continues

Novak Djokovic was drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as uncertainty continued over whether he will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open.It appeared a decision from Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could be imminent when the draw was postponed from 3pm (4am UK) at the last minute and without explanation.But it was then announced it would be held 75 minutes later, with Hawke now not expected to make his decision until Friday.
Djokovic news LIVE: World No1 admits breaking isolation after positive Covid test

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year's first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.The men's world number one has now admitted he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe when he knew he was positive for the virus while it has also emerged that he could face up...
Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic's participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.
Exemption, detention and cancellation – Novak Djokovic's Australian Open saga

Novak Djokovic's defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.Djokovic's lawyers are expected to challenge the dramatic decision taken by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday, the day after the nine-time champion was drawn to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.
When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.The men's No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.
Tennis Superstar Novak Djokovic's Australian Visa Canceled for a Second Time

Controversial tennis superstar Novak Djokovic had his Australian visa canceled for the second time on Friday. The government move means he is likely to be deported and miss the Australian Open championship, the first tennis grand slam fixture of the year. The decision was taken by federal Immigration Minister Alex Hawke who used discretionary powers to overturn an earlier court ruling. Hawke argued that the Djokovic, who has chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, may pose a danger to the public.
