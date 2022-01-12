Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez, family escape house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, and their family escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a fire burned the front of their house.

Firefighters at the scene believe the fire started at around 4:30 a.m. in a trash can outside of the family’s house, but the flames quickly spread to the front of the home.

Emergency crews helped evacuate Fletcher, Gonzalez, and the family from the house. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread any further.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. "This morning’s fire is being treated as suspicious in nature," San Diego Police said.

Fletcher issued the following statement regarding the fire:

“Our family is safe and for us, that is all that matters. We are grateful for the quick response of the San Diego Fire and Police Department. Around 4:00 am, we were woken up by our smoke alarms. The front of our house was engulfed in flames, but we were able to safely evacuate out another door. San Diego Police Officers were immediately on the scene and the San Diego Fire Department was able to put out the fire and save our home. We are grateful for their efforts.”