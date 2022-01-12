ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New business creation record smashed in 2021

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago

RALEIGH – New business creations in 2021 outpaced every other year on record according to N.C. Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall, and they have more than doubled from 2017. Overall, nearly 1.7 million new businesses have been created during Sec. Marshall’s administration.

Final calendar year new business creation filings for 2021 grew 40% over 2020 to total 178,300 new North Carolina businesses. The previous record was set just one year earlier in 2020 when 127,000 new business creations were filed with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Business Registration Division.

“North Carolina is a hot bed of folks eager and willing to make their own way no matter what the pandemic throws their way,” said Sec. Marshall. “This is the second year in a row that many of our friends and neighbors have shown they have the drive and determination to start their own business, and that is a huge boost to our state and local economies. Very clearly, North Carolina is a place where people want to do business, and we are doing everything we can to help them turn their dreams into dollars in their pockets.”

The 178,300 new business creation filings are also more than double the amount registered just four years ago when there were fewer than 84,000 new businesses created.

The Department created a Web Wizard that helps citizens form their businesses without errors, vastly speeding the pace of new business approval.

“Our goal is for businesses to get up and running as soon as possible and to give them every opportunity to be successful,” said Marshall. “These technology advances have made it easier for businesses and have allowed the agency to keep up with the torrid pace of filings.”

Earlier this year the Department surveyed new businesses created one, two and three years ago. The vast majority, 90%, said they were still in operation. Half of the entire survey sample reports revenues of more than $25,000, with 9% reporting revenues over $500,000. The survey also showed more new business creators were minority-owned, woman-owned, and younger.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Our sky was never falling

From July 2020 to July 2021, there was a net inflow of 637,729 Americans into these top-five destination states: Florida, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina. During the same period, there was a net outflow of 918,443 Americans from these top-five exporter states: California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Laurinburg Exchange

Golden LEAF Scholarship application now being accepted

RALEIGH — Applications for the Golden LEAF Scholarship is now open. Each year, the Golden LEAF Foundation awards 215 scholarships to high school seniors and community college transfer students who reside in a qualifying rural and economically distressed or tobacco-dependent North Carolina county — and are planning to enroll full-time in a participating public or private college or university located in North Carolina.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

2022 Aviation Art Contest deadline extended

RALEIGH – The deadline for the 2022 Aviation Art Contest has been extended to Jan. 18 due to ongoing circumstances caused by the pandemic. The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages all North Carolina students between 6 and 17 years old to submit their artwork. This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”
RALEIGH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

FirstHealth names Land president of southern region, administrator of Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas has announced that longtime Richmond County resident Christy Land, MSN, R.N., has been named president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond. “FirstHealth’s leadership team and the MRH-Richmond search committee interviewed several candidates, and Christy’s commitment to MRH-Richmond and the community was paramount in...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh#State#Sec#Department
Laurinburg Exchange

Revolutionary history surrounds us

When I set out a couple of years ago to write my first novel, a historical fantasy called Mountain Folk, I decided to set most the action during the American Revolution. It’s my favorite period in American history. After all, I’m a native North Carolinian — which means I grew up surrounded by reminders of our nation’s founding era.
POLITICS
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — Many farmers have completed their 2021 planting season and are looking forward to 2022 with some optimism. The good news is, sale prices for commodities are trending up. Unfortunately, so are the costs associated with producing them. One question these farmers will be asking this upcoming year...
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Laurinburg Exchange

Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers’ legal arguments

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Gruyere cheese does not have to come from the Gruyere region of Europe to be sold under the gruyere name, a federal judge has ruled. A consortium of Swiss and French cheesemakers from the region around the town of Gruyeres, Switzerland, sued in U.S. District Court in Virginia after the federal Trademark Trials and Appeals Board denied an application for trademark protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laurinburg Exchange

Newton appointed by governor to new role

WAGRAM — Wagram resident Shannon Newton has been appointed to North Carolina Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission as a member-at-large. Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment on Friday. Newton is retired and previously worked as the Parks and Recreation director for Scotland County and as a Horticulture agent...
WAGRAM, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

New laws went into effect Jan. 1

A new year ushers in new laws in North Carolina. Here are the laws that took effect on Jan. 1. — Senate Bill 473, Enhance Local Government Transparency, bans public officials from gaining financially from their position. They can be charged with a felony if they do so. The law also prohibits public officials who serve on nonprofit boards from voting to award contracts to those organizations.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Taking on the greediness of the NCHSAA

This is long overdue, for which we apologize — to State Sen. Tom McInnis, mostly. It’s been quite some time since McInnis helped lead a charge to investigate the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Earlier this week, he spoke at length with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on the subject — and you can read more on it today in Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s story.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy