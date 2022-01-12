ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Rosen calls for review of Pahrump ICE detention facility

By April Corbin Girnus
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 2 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwwQj_0djbgmCG00

Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is calling on Homeland Security to conduct a review of a Pahrump detention center used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the facility is potentially obstructing detainees’ legal rights and their pathways for release.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Homeland Security Under Secretary Robert Silvers, Rosen states her office has become aware of reports that detainees at the Nevada Southern Detention Center “lack sufficient access to counsel” and that the facility is not properly notifying attorneys when their clients are transferred to other facilities, including ones in other states . The senator says the issues are “deeply concerning” and is calling on Homeland Security to conduct a “full review” of Nevada’s ICE detention facilities.

Allegations within the letter include that attorneys have faced “significant communication challenges” with facility staff when attempting to schedule meetings with their clients. Additionally, attorneys have reported the detention center has required them to meet with clients in the facility’s front lobby, a public area where attorney client-privilege cannot be maintained, rather than a private space.

Detainees have also been denied accommodations for their disabilities, according to the letter.

Rosen acknowledged that while COVID-19 safety protocols may affect some operations, “such actions still raise serious concerns and are a potential violation of the fundamental values of our judicial system and basic rights in our country.”

The letter also states there are reports of the ICE facility transferring detainees without properly notifying their legal counsel. This “significantly complicates effective legal representation and creates an undue burden when coordinating support for potential release,” adds the letter.

ICE maintains an “Online Detainee Locator System” but attorneys have said the system often does not have accurate or up-to-date information.

Nevada Southern Detention Center, located in Pahrump roughly 60 miles from Las Vegas, is operated by CoreCivic, a private company formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America that boasts it is “the largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities” in the nation. The company also believes it is “the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies,” according to its website.

The detention center is designed for approximately 1,000 detainees. In addition to being contracted with ICE, the facility holds a contract with the U.S. Marshall Service.

In a statement to the Current, CoreCivic Public Affairs Director Ryan Gustin said the firm “has not received any complaints or grievances from detainees or attorneys about legal access issues” at its Pahrump facility, adding CoreCivic does “not have a role in, nor any influence over, the legal process.”

“CoreCivic does not have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation, release, or transfer between facilities,” Gustin said, and referred questions to ICE.

Tuesday’s letter was not the first time Rosen has spoken out about CoreCivic’s Pahrump detention center. In January 2020, Rosen and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto sent a joint letter to Homeland Security and the Office of Inspector General asking for an investigation after Vice News reported a senior employee at the facility was active on a neo-Nazi website and expressed interest in starting a white supremacist group.

Weaponized covid

Immigration attorney Dee Sull says she and her clients have “experienced it all — and then some” when it comes to issues described within Rosen’s letter. Sull in July 2020 filed a lawsuit alleging inhumane conditions and inadequate medical care at Nevada Southern Detention Center during the pandemic. That suit is currently in the discovery phase.

Sull says that throughout the pandemic, and as recently as last week, she has been denied the ability to visit her clients face-to-face and forced to meet via video chat while she sits in the lobby and her client sits in a recreation room. Neither has privacy. Delivery men, other detainees and guards mill about in the background.

“They’re nice people, some of them, but I don’t need them sitting there listening to my conversations,” she adds.

Sull calls it a due process issue and believes it to be unconstitutional. She blames CoreCivic and ICE for the issues, saying both the corporation and the government agency seem as if they cannot be bothered to do even the bare minimum.

“It’s the bare minimum,” she says. “Nobody is asking for a favor or special treatment.”

Sull invested in N95 masks for protection. She routinely makes the hour-and-a-half trek to Pahrump from Las Vegas in hopes of meeting face-to-face because in-person meetings lead to more “meaningful conversations.” It’s a calculated risk and commitment she and other attorneys are willing to make.

“And they can’t do it?” she asks aloud. “We’ve all changed (to adapt to the pandemic). Every single one of us did. It’s time for them to go ahead and do it.”

Sull says facility staff will tell attorneys all the meeting rooms are full, yet the visitor log-in book shows few visitors, or they will say the only time for a private meeting is at 7 a.m. on a holiday.

“It’s all very deliberate and calculated on the part of these industries,” she adds.

Issues with ICE detention facilities, especially regarding abrupt transfers not being properly disclosed to detainees’ legal counsel, were being routinely reported by immigration attorneys long before the pandemic began. But the pandemic has empowered obstruction, Sull and other lawyers believe.

“I think covid in general has been weaponized against attorneys,” says Sull. “Systemically. Not just here in Nevada but all over the country.”

This story was updated to include comments from a CoreCivic spokesperson.

The post Rosen calls for review of Pahrump ICE detention facility appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 3

Related
Nevada Current

Still calling to ignore the Parliamentarian

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Two months after our Citizenship and Immigration Services Director, Rosa Molina, called on the Biden-Harris Administration and the Senate leadership to ignore the Parliamentarian, we are in the same position with temporary immigration provisions. It’s been more than 30 years of fighting for immigration reform and once again, as we were at the cusp of […] The post Still calling to ignore the Parliamentarian appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

The Great Resignation: Data and analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The so-called Great Resignation was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs. The latest figures came out on Jan. 4, 2022, and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November – an “all-time high,” according to the agency responsible for collecting the data. […] The post The Great Resignation: Data and analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest appeared first on Nevada Current.
ECONOMY
Nevada Current

They paved Paradise, put up a parking lot… and threw in some tigers?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Is a parking lot a block from the Las Vegas Strip anywhere for a tiger sanctuary? Illusionist Jay Owenhouse is betting on it.    “It’s been mentioned that the Las Vegas tiger habitat is in a parking lot and that tigers shouldn’t live in a parking lot,” Owenhouse said Tuesday during a virtual town hall meeting […] The post They paved Paradise, put up a parking lot… and threw in some tigers? appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gov. Sisolak: Nevada to distribute 500K at-home COVID tests

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that the state and local partners will distribute 500,000 at-home COVID-19 tests that are expected to arrive at the end of the month. Gov. Sisolak joined the state COVID-19 Task Force press conference on Thursday, citing an alarming increase...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Pahrump, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Nevada orders 588K at-home COVID-19 tests amid latest surge in cases

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has ordered more than 588,000 at-home COVID-19 tests as the state continues to grapple with the latest surge in cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday. The governor held a virtual briefing Thursday to discuss updates to COVID-19 testing and the state's response to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Congresswoman raises concerns over nuclear waste shipment to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Nevada congresswoman is raising concerns over plans to ship nuclear waste to the Nevada National Security Site. U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, says she wrote a letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asking about the shipment of waste from the Accelerated Retrieval Project from eastern Idaho.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacky Rosen
Las Vegas Sun

Sentencing today in 2018 slaying of two Nevada tribal members

When she sits in the federal courthouse in Reno, Esther Sam doesn’t look at the man who killed her daughter. Instead, she looks forward, with her eyes on the judge. Her daughter, Adeline “Gug” Sam, 31, and Adeline’s cousin Amy Hinkey, 40, were killed Jan. 31, 2018, in shotgun slayings on the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe Reservation along the Nevada-Oregon border.
RENO, NV
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: More than 50,000 illegal immigrants released into U.S. don't show for court hearings

(The Center Square) – More than 50,000 illegal immigrants released into the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to report to their deportation proceedings during a five-month period analyzed last year, according to a report provided by the Department of Homeland Security to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. The report also states that ICE doesn’t have court information on more than 40,000 individuals it’s supposed to prosecute.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Pahrump Ice#Democratic
WTAJ

Thousands of federal inmates to be released under 2018 law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will begin transferring thousands of inmates out of federal prisons this week as part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul signed by former President Donald Trump more than three years ago. The department, in a rule being published Thursday in the Federal Register, is spelling out how “time credits” for prisoners […]
U.S. POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling: When will we know?

**UPDATE: The Supreme Court made its decision on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. Read that story, here (THE CONVERSATION) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Orlando Sentinel

Colombian national extradited to Florida pleads guilty to drug charges, DOJ says

A Colombian national participating in an international drug conspiracy pleaded guilty to drug charges. Gerardo Gomez-Lubo was in a Tampa federal court Wednesday for conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine into the United States, according to the Department of Justice. A court report says that sometime starting in September 2017 and through 2019, Gomez-Lubo was part of an international ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
knau.org

Coconino County detention facility reports mass COVID-19 outbreak

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports an outbreak of COVID-19 at the county’s detention facility. Officials say it’s the first mass outbreak since safety protocols were established in March of 2020. The facility’s medical department began mass testing of inmates and staff today (Thursday). Authorities report there...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
489
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy