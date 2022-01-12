‘Call of Duty: Warzone’: Raven Planning On Making Changes In The Game’s Cash Flow

That's not QUITE what players have been asking for, Raven Software. Call of Duty: Warzone players have been asking for player increases in matches, but Raven Software has just implemented the opposite. As the dev team continues to update the battle royale to further improve the player experience, some recent issues have demanded this unfortunate change. Warzone Pacific has been suffering from tons of bugs and glitches this holiday season, with some players suddenly disconnecting from matches with zero warning. Other bugs, such as the one allowing players to redeploy with their weapons and Perks, are annoying–but this disconnect bug is keeping people from playing the game. The smaller lobby sizes are only a temporary solution.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO