ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amazon Prime New Releases ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’, Squadgoals, Twinsanity This Month

By Kaushiki Ghosh
tornadopost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video is getting a lot of new content this week. This week’s releases on Amazon include Hotel Transylvania 4. We’ve already been looking forward to this week. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is officially here. We’ve been waiting patiently for the fourth movie in the series, and it’ll undoubtedly be as...

tornadopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Will Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Prequel Affect The Release Of The Wheel Of Time Season 2?

Amazon has done an amazing job in the past few years of making sure that those of us who love fantasy and sci-fi have a place to go so that we can get our fix in the form of some great television shows. Not only did the streamer save The Expanse from cancellation, but they’ve also already given us winners like The Boys, Good Omens, and Carnival Row, so they know what the people want. The Wheel of Time was further proof that Amazon is a good home for such genre content, but now that the service is gearing up for the release of the Lord of the Rings prequel later this year, audiences are wondering how that might affect The Wheel of Time Season 2.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Decider.com

Why Isn’t Adam Sandler in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’?

The Hotel Transylvania gang is back for more spooky adventures in the franchise’s fourth and final installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (now available to stream on Prime Video). However, one major cast member is missing: Adam Sandler, aka Dracula himself! So why isn’t Adam Sandler in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Tender Bar’ on Amazon Prime: Release Date, Time, and How to Watch

George Clooney is taking audiences to Long Island in the 1970s this weekend, with the Amazon Prime streaming release of his latest film, The Tender Bar. Directed by Clooney, with a screenplay from William Monahan—who adapted J. R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name—The Tender Bar follows a boy named J.R. (Tye Sheridan) whose father disappeared at a young age. Seeking a replacement, J.R. bonds with his eccentric uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), and spends much of his childhood growing up in his uncle’s bar.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2022

With its list of new releases for January 2022, Amazon Prime Video is keeping things pretty simple. The streaming giant is rolling out a couple of original films, one big TV effort, and a whole host of library content, then calling it a day. And really, that’s all you need!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Twinsanity#Amazon Prime Video#Hotel Transylvania 4#Intouchables#American#Parisian#Freddie Quell#Cause
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, featuring the voices of Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez!. SYNOPSIS: Drac and the Pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Review: Time to bid goodbye to ‘Hotel Transylvania’

Here are some good things about the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie: Kathryn Hahn, who is as evocative a voice actor as she is in live action; The monster sidekicks voiced by David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi and Brad Abrell; A joke about a single marshmallow (really); The revelation that the invisible man has been naked this whole time; The 94-minute runtime; And its easy accessibility on Amazon Prime Video starting on Jan. 14.
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

'Hotel Transylvania' franchise meanders along in latest installment

Watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest installment of the animated series, there is a sense of deja vu. Sure, the characters are familiar since this is the fourth installment, but it’s the same spin on the story from previous films in the series that brings back the “We’ve done this before” feeling.
MOVIES
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is a monstrously forgettable animated sequel

The binary nature of online film criticism can often boil movies down to being either the best thing ever or the absolute worse creation foisted on an unsuspecting Earth. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is an unexpected reminder of why nuance is a necessary ingredient in these kinds of discussions. The fourth installment in the long-running Hotel Transylvania franchise isn't necessarily bad, even by the standards of animated kid's movie sequels. But boy is it perfunctory. The whole film feels like an obligation, resulting in a viewing experience that isn't torturous so much as it is instantly forgettable.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Describe This Movie In One Love at First Bite Quote:. Brief Plot Synopsis: "What if we were the monsters all along?" Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 1.5 crystal skulls out of 5. Tagline: "Change Can Be Scary." Better Tagline: "But Not As Scary As Those Amazon Prime...
MOVIES
Marconews.com

What to watch this weekend: New 'Scream,' final 'Hotel Transylvania,' Apple TV+'s 'Macbeth'

If you adore classic baddies, this weekend of new films has plenty, from the return of an iconic horror villain to mad king Denzel Washington. Ghostface returns to scare a fresh batch of teenagers – plus Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette – in the much-anticipated fifth "Scream" movie. Old-school creatures factor in, and are pretty funny, in the fourth and final animated "Hotel Transylvania" installment, featuring the voices of Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg. Washington deals with witches and regicide in Joel Coen's expressionistic take on Shakespeare's "Macbeth," while Alyssa Milano plays a mystery writer/suburban sleuth in a new Netflix crime thriller.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Premiere for Free on Fire TV, Roku, Amazon TV, and Mobile

Intended to be the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” was originally supposed to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. Instead, it will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 14, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
flickdirect.com

Hotel Transylvania Character Tour Heading to Miami

Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation are celebrating the release of "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" by embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience!. On Saturday, January 15th and Sunday, January 16th the Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way...
MIAMI, FL
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video’s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy