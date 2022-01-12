PARKWAY DRIVE Announces North American Tour With HATEBREED & THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

The Allmen Betts Band has officially announced their Trippin into Spring 2022 Tour. The band is finishing up their current tour, The Allman Family Revival in honor of Gregg Allman, the father of the guitarist and vocalist, Devon Allman. The band will take a short break from touring and pick up during the huge tour revival of artists of the world and get the world back together with music. The tour looks like it will be on the East Coast with a 2 day stop in Hawaii. Kick off is on March 1 in Milwaukee and finishes on April 2 in Hawaii. You can get all the tour information here.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO