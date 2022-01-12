ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PARKWAY DRIVE Announces North American Tour With HATEBREED & THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkway Drive has announced a fairly extensive North American tour for this May. The tour features Hatebreed and The Black Dahlia Murder on all dates as openers, as well as Stick To Your Guns for most of 'em. Get the dates below....

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

The multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a “Greatest Hits” trek and will now be dedicated to Marin’s memory.
MUSIC
People

Bon Jovi to Embark on 15-Stop North American Arena Tour in April

The band will kick off a 15-stop North American arena tour in April called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, they announced on Friday. The "Livin' on a Prayer" rockers were previously scheduled to tour in 2020, but were forced to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they've stayed busy,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eagles Extend North American Tour

Late last year, Americans Songwriter reported that famed American rock band the Eagles announced their Hotel California tour for 2022. Well, thanks to popular demand, those dates have been extended. Now, the dozen, or so, dates the band had announced last month have been increased by a bunch more. The...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
metalinjection

NITA STRAUSS Will Play On ALICE COOPER's New Album

Nita Strauss has been a part of Alice Cooper's live band since 2014 and is finally getting the chance to play on one of his records. Strauss said in an interview with Meltdown that she's currently the only member of Cooper's live band not to have played on a record, and considers playing on the new one a huge honor.
MUSIC
longislandweekly.com

Eagles Add Fourth – And Final – ‘Hotel California’ Tour Concert In New York

After selling out three shows in New York last year, the EAGLES – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – have added a fourth, and final, ‘Hotel California’ Tour concert in New York, playing Long Island for the first time in 16 years. Tickets for the Saturday, April 23 show for UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located seven miles from JFK International Airport on the border of Queens and Nassau County, go on sale on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
nextmosh.com

Gost extends U.S. tour with True Body

Following the success of the ‘Rites of Love and Reverence’ late fall U.S. tour with True Body, synthwave act Gost has extended the run with a slew of new shows booked for February — see all confirmed gigs below. The run is in continued support of Gost’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Black Dahlia
celebrityaccess.com

Billy Strings Adds Spring Dates to Current Tour With Multiple Nights at Iconic Ryman Auditorium

STONINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy© award-winning songwriter, guitarist, and bluegrass artist, Billy Strings has announced dates for a new spring tour, including small residencies in multiple cities. Strings, who had several December show cancellations due to the Omicron variant, will head out following his headlining appearance at WinterWonderGrass California...
SPRING, TX
mxdwn.com

The Allman Betts Band Announce ‘Trippin Into Spring 2022’ Tour Dates

The Allmen Betts Band has officially announced their Trippin into Spring 2022 Tour. The band is finishing up their current tour, The Allman Family Revival in honor of Gregg Allman, the father of the guitarist and vocalist, Devon Allman. The band will take a short break from touring and pick up during the huge tour revival of artists of the world and get the world back together with music. The tour looks like it will be on the East Coast with a 2 day stop in Hawaii. Kick off is on March 1 in Milwaukee and finishes on April 2 in Hawaii. You can get all the tour information here.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Bon Jovi Announce American Tour Starting in April, Despite Omicron Surge

Displaying a characteristic damn-the-torpedoes spirit in the face of the omicron surge, Bon Jovi have announced dates for an American tour beginning in April. The recent omicron surge has caused the cancelation or postponement of multiple events — most recently Dead & Co.’s “Playing in the Sand” festival in Mexico, which was canceled Thursday, a day before it was scheduled to begin, after guitarist John Mayer and multiple members of the touring team tested positive.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ANDY SNEAP "Disappointed," Reveals He Didn't Choose To Leave JUDAS PRIEST

Judas Priest revealed yesterday that they'll perform their upcoming tour as a four-piece, meaning live guitarist Andy Sneap is out of the picture. Judas Priest said in their statement "Big thanks to Andy for all you've done and continuing to be in the production team for our new album," and left it at that. Now Sneap has made his own personal statement to Blabbermouth, saying that Judas Priest let him go and that he's pretty disappointed.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkway Drive#Guns#American Tour#Atlanta#North American#Hatebreed The#Ma#Qc#Ga#Coca Cola Roxy 5 20#Daytona#Metro Credit Union 5 23#Theater
brooklynvegan.com

Wet Leg expand North American tour, add California shows

Having played NYC, L.A. and San Francisco shows in December, Wet Leg will be back in March for their first proper North American tour, and they've just added more shows, including stops in San Diego, San Francisco and L.A. They'll also play Mexico City with IDLES. All dates are listed below.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metalinjection

SUICIDE SILENCE, CARNIFEX & LORNA SHORE Announce Spring Tour

Suicide Silence and Carnifex will team up this Spring for their Chaos & Carnage Tour. The tour will also feature Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, AngelMaker, and Distant to really make sure that every city is properly leveled. "For over 2 decades it's been deeply humbling to see how...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

Suffocation Book 2022 North American Tour With Atheist, Soreption + Contrarian

Prepare yourselves for all-out brutality when the 'Forces of Hostility' tour comes to your town, featuring headliners Suffocation alongside Atheist, Soreption and Contrarian. The bill is a healthy mix of death metal's earliest and most innovative acts alongside a pair of relative newcomers, who have taken cues from Suffocation and Atheist's technical prowess and knack for progressive songwriting. It all starts on May 26 in Brooklyn, New York and continues through June 25 with a final show in Clifton, New Jersey.
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

Mdou Moctar Confirms North American Winter Tour 2022

Mdou Moctar announced 2022 North American Winter Tour dates. The band led by Niger-based Tuareg singer-songwriter and guitarist Mahamadou “Mdou Moctar” Souleymane added headlining concerts to their previously announced Winter 2022 itinerary with Parquet Courts. Mdou Moctar’s newly announced dates around their critically acclaimed 2021 album, Afrique Victime,...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

10 Years, Black Map & VRSTY U.S. tour announced

10 Years, Black Map and VRSTY will hook up for a U.S. tour in March and April — see all confirmed shows below. 10 Years comment, “We will be hitting the road this Spring for a full list of headlining dates along with our friends in Black Map and VRSTY! Tickets and VIP meet & greets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at 10yearsmusic.com.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

ABYSMAL DAWN Streams Re-Recording Of Their Song "Blacken The Sky"

Abysmal Dawn will release their new EP Nightmare Frontier on February 4, and is now streaming their re-recording of the track "Blacken The Sky" from their 2006 debut album From Ashes. "When it came time to record this EP we started discussing re-recording an older track," said vocalist and guitarist...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy