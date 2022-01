WLOS/My40 — Excelling in the classroom or in athletics are each remarkable accomplishments on their own; being elite in both is rarified territory. Each year, My40 teams up with Arby’s to recognize some outstanding local athletes and students as part of our Bojangles Friday Night Rivals game. Each student is recognized in the broadcasts and receives the chance at winning a scholarship to the school of their choice from Arby’s!

