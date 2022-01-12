Here's Why Chicago Is The Food Capital Of Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Illinois has tons of delicious restaurants to choose from, whether you’re planning to dig into a burger , grab a slice of pizza or cap off your meal with a bite of dessert . It turns out, Chicago is dubbed the food capital of the whole state.

That’s according to Eat This, Not That! , which shared the food capitals across the U.S. “These culinary epicenters are brimming with the best the state has to offer, offering interesting dining experiences and showcasing artisanal dishes and regional produce,” the ultimate food content hub states in its report. “So the next time you're driving through route 66, be sure to pop into one of these food cities for a taste of local fare.”

Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Chicago stands out as the best food city in Illinois:

“Some of the most innovative culinary stars have opened up shop in this Great Lake city. Spots like Alinea and Next bring fine French dining, but if you want to try traditional Midwestern dishes, stuff your face at mainstays like Owen & Engine and The Publican .”

Planning on taking a road trip any time soon? See the rest of the best food cities in the U.S. here .